Genome Editing Market Exploring Future Growth 2015-2022 and Key Players – Sangamo Biosciences, Inc., Origene Technologies, MERCK KGAA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, New England Biolabs

Genome Editing Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the Genome Editing Manufacturers and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the Genome Editing market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.

Genome Editing market is estimated at $2098.9 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $5367.64 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2015 to 2022. Increasing investment and more focus on research and development by companies for new treatment are the key factors driving the market growth. Strict rules imposed by governments across the regions is restraining genome editing market. Technological advancements generate pool of opportunities for market growth. North America captured huge market share owing to the increase in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in United States. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region with highest CAGR during forecast period, because of rapid increase in research and development this region. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies in end user segment holds largest share in the market.

Major Key Players of the Genome Editing Market are:

Sangamo Biosciences, Inc., Origene Technologies, MERCK KGAA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, New England Biolabs, Inc., CELLECTIS S.A., Horizon Discovery Group Plc, Lonza Group Ltd., APPLIED STEMCELL INC., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc and Genscript USA Inc.

Products And Services Covered:

– Genome Editing Services

– Software

– Reagents, Enzymes and Consumables

o Delivery Tools

o Genome Editing Tools And Kits

o Other Reagents, Enzymes And Consumables

– Instruments

– Cell Lines and Animal Models

Technologies Covered:

– Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (Crispr/Cas9)

o Crispr Dcas9

o Wt Crispr/Cas9

o Crispr/Cas9 Nickase

– Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases (Talen)

– Zinc Finger Nuclease (Zfn)

– Antisense Technology

– Other Technologies

o Arcus (Homing Endonuclease) And Megatal

o Recombinant Adeno-Associated Virus (R Aav)

o Targatt And Rapid Trait Development System (Rtds)

o Piggybac Transposase And Sleeping Beauty Transposon

Major Applications of Genome Editing covered are:

– Plant Biotechnology/Agriculture

– Drug Discovery and Development

o Clinical

o Pre-Clinical

– Basic Research

o Genomic Visualization

o Genomic Screening

o Transcription Activation/Repression

– Animal Biotechnology

o Livestock

o Animal Health

o Other Animal Biotechnology

– Cell Line Engineering

End Users Covered:

– Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

– Academic And Government Research Institutes

– Plant Biotechnology Companies

– Others End Users

o Contract Research Organizations (Cro)

o Animal Biotechnology

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Genome Editing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Genome Editing market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Genome Editing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Genome Editing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Genome Editing industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

