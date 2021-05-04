Global Antenna Transducer And Radome Market to Offer Increased Growth Prospects for Manufacturers

A collective analysis on ‘Antenna Transducer And Radome market’ by Persistence Market Research offers an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue are compiled in the research to develop an ensemble prediction. In addition, this research offers a detailed competitive analysis focusing on business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors.

An antenna is a device which transmits and receives radio-frequency signals. It converts electrical waves into radio waves and vice versa. Transducers are used for conversion of electric waves into radio waves. The radome is structure which protects antenna or radar system from damages. It also helps in hiding the antenna from the public view. Antenna, transducer, and radome technology has been developed for reliability in radar, sonar and communication systems. It helps in detecting small, non-linearly moving targets for radar and sonar applications. Antenna, transducer and radome are important equipment which enable wireless transmission/communication between two or more devices. Antennas, transducers, and radome are used in airspace, marine, and ground security applications to monitor a wide range of targets such as aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, ships and underwater objects.

Rise in defense budgets is the key growth driver for antenna, transducer and radome market. Replacement and up-gradation of submarines offers new growth opportunities for the players operating in the antenna, transducer and radome market. In addition to this, the increase in manufacturing of aircraft is anticipated to aid the growth of antenna, transducer and radome market in coming years. Aircrafts and submarines use these technologies extensively.

A number of industries have started implementing antenna, transducer and radome systems, thus, driving market growth. The increasing need for better and efficient long distance communication system is helping the market to grow further. Improvements in sonar and sensor technologies used by submarines and aircrafts are accelerating the market for defense transducers. Furthermore, the defense industry is demanding for advanced radar systems. In addition to this, need for a well-equipped weather forecast infrastructure will drive the market significantly in coming years.

In spite of the factors which are propelling the growth of the antenna, transducer and radome market, there are few factors restraining the growth of market such as the cost and high maintenance requirement. Further, it also faces challenges due to problems with operation in underwater environments and complex terrain, and lack of real time testing facility. The market can be categorized into antenna, transducer and radome based on product types. Further, by technology it can be categorized into radar, communication and sonar. In North America, the demand for antenna, transducer and radome systems is expected to be driven by defense applications. Further, in Asia Pacific the demand is anticipated to be driven by growing demand from countries such as South Korea, Japan and India.

The market for antenna, transducer and radome is competitive with key players focusing on partnerships and investing in research and development to enhance their market positioning. Furthermore, the focus of key players is also on vertical integration in order to enhance the features of their other offerings such as aircrafts and submarines. Major players in the antenna, transducer and radome market includes Cobham plc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, Thales Group, Cobham plc, Exelis and Raytheon Company. The other competitors in the market are Airbus S.A.S., QinetiQ, Finmeccanica SpA, Honeywell International Inc and Ball Aerospace.

