Global Antibiotic Resistance Market Forecast 2019-2024

Antibiotic are medicines that are used to prevent various bacterial infections and antibiotic resistance is the inability of a microorganism to withstand the effects of an antibiotic. It is a specific type of drug resistance. These bacteria may infect humans and animals body, and the infections they cause are harder to treat than those caused by non-resistant bacteria. Hence, antibiotic resistance leads to higher medical costs and increased mortality.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Antibiotic Resistance in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Antibiotic Resistance in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Global Antibiotic Resistance Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Antibiotic Resistance Market in the near future.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Allergan

AmpliPhi Biosciences

BioVersys GmbH

Macrolide Pharmaceuticals

Melinta Therapeutics

Merck

Nabriva Therapeutics

Nemesis Bioscience

Phage Technologies S.A

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

The Medicines Company

TPfizer

Westway Health

Market Segment by Type, covers

Urinary Tract Infection

Intra-Abdominal Infections

Blood Stream Infections

Clostridium Difficile Infections

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections

Bacterial Pneumonia

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oxazolidinones

Lipoglycopeptides

Tetracyclines

Cephalosporins

Combination therapies

Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

