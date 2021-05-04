Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Growth Opportunities 2019-2025 with Leading Companies- Deloitte Touche, Microsoft, R3, IBM, Consensus and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.



The development in offering competent healthcare services is extremely dependent on its advancements in the information technology, and the ability to store and record information economically and easily as well as share it securely amongst disparate applications & systems. Blockchain technology is gradually being touted as the solution for the interoperability as well as security concern that plague the outmoded health systems.

In the healthcare sector, the blockchain technology is anticipated to have an increased demand owing to the increasing cases of medical data breaches, increasing numbers of counterfeit drugs and medicines, and the growing investments in the start-ups that are associated with the healthcare blockchain technology.



Top Key Players Include

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Microsoft Corporation

R3

IBM Corporation

Consensus Systems (ConsenSys)

Chain Inc.

Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare industry.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

The information for each competitor includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.

This report covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.



