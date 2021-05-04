Global Butadiene Market 2019 Professional Survey Report Trends, Growth Rate, Statistics, Segment And Forecasts To 2024

Butadiene Market 2019 report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and share market, industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel. Butadiene market offers the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers a strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new entrant’s, market trends, market overview, distribution or pricing issues. The report Butadiene Market provides market intelligence on the different segments of the Chemicals & Materials category.

Butadiene market manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, market share, revenue for each company; the top players including

About Butadiene Market:

The market for butadiene is expected to register a CAGR of 3.96 % during the forecast period (2019-2024). Rapidly growing automotive production is expected to drive the market. Butadiene is majorly used in the production of styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) and polybutadiene rubber (PBR), which is used to produce tires and plastic materials. Growing automotive production is, hence, the largest driving factor for the market, owing to the increasing use of tires and plastics in automotive manufacturing. However, hazardous effects caused by butadiene is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.- Polybutadiene dominated the market in 2017. However, the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.- The innovation of bio-butadiene is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.- Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and South Korea.

China, India, Japan, South Korea, United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa

Table of Content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rapidly Increasing Automotive Production Creating a Demand for Butadiene Rubber

4.1.2 Developing Downstream Market in Asia-Pacific

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Hazardous Effects Caused by Butadiene

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Feedstock Analysis

4.6 Technological Snapshot

4.7 Supply Scenario

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Polybutadiene (PBR)

5.1.2 Chloroprene

5.1.3 Styrene-butadiene (SBR)

5.1.4 Nitrile Rubber (Acrylonitrile Butadiene NBR)

5.1.5 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

5.1.6 Adiponitrile

5.1.7 Sulfolane

5.1.8 Ethylidene Norbornene

5.1.9 Styrene Butadiene Latex

5.1.10 Other Applications

5.2 Product

5.2.1 Quarter-turn Valve

5.2.2 Multi-turn Valve

5.2.3 Other Products (Control Valves)

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Plastic and Polymer

5.3.2 Tire and Rubber

5.3.3 Chemicals

5.3.4 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Braskem SA

6.4.3 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

6.4.4 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.5 Exxonmobil Chemical Company

6.4.6 Formosa Plastics Group

6.4.7 Ineos Group AG

6.4.8 JSR Corporation

6.4.9 Lanxess AG

6.4.10 LG Chem Limited

6.4.11 Lyondellbasell Industries NV

6.4.12 Reliance Industries Limited

6.4.13 Repsol SA

6.4.14 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

6.4.15 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

6.4.16 TPC GROUP

6.4.17 LOTTE CHEMICAL TITAN HOLDING BERHAD

6.4.18 DowDuPont Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Innovation of Bio-butadiene

