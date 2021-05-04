Global Cold Plasma Market Professional Survey Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cold Plasma Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 118 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Cold plasma or non-equilibrium plasma is a plasma which is not in thermodynamic equilibrium, because the electron temperature is much hotter than the temperature of heavy species (ions and neutrals). As only electrons are thermalized, their Maxwell-Boltzmann velocity distribution is very different than the ion velocity distribution.[1] When one of the velocities of a species does not follow a Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution, the plasma is said to be non-Maxwellian.

A kind of common nonthermal plasma is the mercury-vapor gas within a fluorescent lamp, where the “electron gas” reaches a temperature of 20,000 kelvins while the rest of the gas, ions and neutral atoms, stays barely above room temperature, so the bulb can even be touched with hands while operating.

The surface treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the market for the polymer and plastic industry. This market segment is majorly driven by the advantages of cold plasma surface treatment, such as increased durability, better hydrophobic properties, higher packing density, better film quality, enhanced coating surface smoothness, and lower cost.

Wound healing is the fastest growing application segment in the market for medical industry during the forecast period. The benefits of cold plasma technology in wound healing applications faster healing and better results, sterilization efficiency, and cost-effectiveness as compared to conventional methods are driving the growth of this application segment.

The Cold Plasma market was valued at 16700 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 52500 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cold Plasma

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/674942

This report studies the global market size of Cold Plasma in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cold Plasma in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Cold Plasma market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cold Plasma market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Nordson Corporation

Bovie Medical Corporation

Plasmatreat GmbH

P2I Limited

ADTEC Plasma Technology Co., Ltd.

Enercon Industries Corporation

Neoplas Tools GmbH

Tantec A/S

Europlasma NV

Henniker Plasma Treatment

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Cold-Plasma-Market-Insights-Forecast-to-2025.html

Cold Plasma Breakdown Data by Type

Atmospheric Cold Plasma

Low-Pressure Cold Plasma

Cold Plasma Breakdown Data by Application

Textile

Polymer and Plastic

Electronics and Semiconductor

Food and Agriculture

Food and Agriculture

Medical

Order a Purchase Report Copy At

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/674942

Cold Plasma Production by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of Central and South America, Middle East and , Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyse and research the global Cold Plasma status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Cold Plasma manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyse the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyse each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cold Plasma :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Cold Plasma market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook