Global Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Revenue, Shares, Status & Outlook 2019-2024

The major factors for the growth of the colorectal cancer screening market include the advent of efficacious genetic tests, an increase in the prevalence of colorectal cancer, and increasing cancer prevention initiatives.Most of the Colorectal Cancer (CRC) cases exhibit familial clustering, which means that tens of thousands of individuals have a disease with a potentially definable genetic component. The risk of CRC is higher in people with a strong family history of colorectal cancer, i.e., inherited colon cancer syndromes. The genetic tests developed for colon cancer include hereditary nonpolypsis colon cancer (HNPCC) test, familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) test, etc. Genetic testing for colon cancer creates better opportunities for early diagnosis. For instance, the most common genetic changes related to colon cancer are familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) and hereditary non-polyposis colorectal cancer (HNPCC). These genetic changes could be identified at a very early age, less than 40 years through genetic testing. If these medical screenings are employed, the number of colon cancer cases found in the early stages may increase. Also, gene therapies to alter these mutations are likely to be developed. According to a research article published in 2017, “Colorectal cancer screening: An updated review of the available options”, it was estimated that colon cancer incidence and mortality are declining over the past decade, owing to the adoption of effective screening methods, like Fecal DNA test and Blood DNA test. The increasing awareness about genetic screening methods and advantages for undergoing these tests (not only for early detection and treatment, but also for the removal of precancerous cells, which are much cheaper than the usual run of chemotherapy) are driving the colorectal cancer screening market.

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, colorectal cancer (CRC) is known as bowel cancer and colon cancer. It is the development of cancer from the colon or rectum. Colorectal cancer (CRC) screening tests use kits and various medical devices for diagnosing cancer. The market is segmented by screening tests, end user, and geography.

Table of Content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Advent of Efficacious Genetic Tests

4.2.2 Increase in Prevalence of Colorectal Cancer

4.2.3 Increasing Cancer Prevention Initiatives

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Screening Tests Costs

4.3.2 Inadequate Healthcare Access in Developing Countries

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Screening Tests

5.1.1 Stool-based Tests

5.1.1.1 Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT)

5.1.1.2 Guaiac-based Fecal Occult Blood Test (gFOBT)

5.1.1.3 Stool DNA Test

5.1.2 Colonoscopy

5.1.3 CT Colonography (Virtual Colonoscopy)

5.1.4 Flexible Sigmoidoscopy

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Independent Diagnostic Labs

5.2.3 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd

6.1.3 Epigenomics Inc.

6.1.4 Exact Sciences Corporation

6.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.6 Hemosure Inc.

6.1.7 Novigenix SA

6.1.8 Quidel Corporation

6.1.9 Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

6.1.10 Sysmex Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

