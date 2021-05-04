Global Digital Rights Management Market to Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing to Rapid Increase in Demand

A detailed study on ‘Digital Rights Management market’ formulated by Persistence Market Research puts together a concise analysis of the growth factors impacting the current business scenario across assorted regions. Significant information pertaining to the industry’s size, share, application, and statistics are also summed in the report in order to present an ensemble prediction. In addition, this report undertakes an accurate competitive analysis illustrating the status of market majors in the projection timeline, while including their expansion strategies and portfolio.

Digital right management (DRM) is a chronicle approach to protecting digital copyrights. The main purpose of digital right management is to restrict redistribution of digital media which can be in the forms of text, images, and videogames. It includes various technologies that work to confine the usages of proprietary hardware, software, and content.

Request For Report [email protected]https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/10523

Applications

Mobile Content, Video on Demand, Mobile Gamming, and eBooks.

The primary driver of DRM market is increase in the numbers of hackers who intrude into corporate and government networks to access and steal critical information for financial and business gains. Furthermore, corporations are seeking instantaneous access to business data along with transmitting and storage of data across smart phones devices, cloud, Universal Serial Bus (USBs), and disks. Apart from these, the substantial adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend among enterprises has given rise to the mobile technology to open new ways for real-time access to business information along with facilitating flexible work culture.

In today’s era, with the ever changing world of technologies, computing devices generally do not support each platform in a content transaction. Hence, lack of trustworthy computing devices is hampering the growth of this particular market.

Segmentation of digital right management market on the basis of its application areas:

Mobile Content:

The increasing use of smart phone devices generates huge amount of confidential data containing precious information. Thus, leading to various data security issues. Digital right management (DRM) solutions secures mobile content from cyber-attacks.

Video on Demand:

Digital Right Management (DRM) is used vastly in encoding videos in video on demand (VOD) services. It protect the content of videos and ensures smooth delivery and playback. It also restricts these videos to be played on portable media players.

Mobile Gamming:

Generally, mobile games are downloaded from the app stores. Digital Right Management solutions help companies which develops games by protecting the free transfer of their games to other devices.

eBook To protect the mass copying of content of a particular eBook, digital right management (DRM) solutions are leveraged. This solution help eBook providers to protect its eBook from having an access to an unauthorized reader.

Regional Overview

The U.S., European Union, and Israel are few of the regions which introduced some copyright directives. The U.S. passed the digital millennium copyright act on 14th May 1998, which criminalizes the production and distribution of a particular technology that allows users to copy the content.

On 22nd December 2002, European Union passed the EU copyright directive, an advanced version of WIPO copyright. In addition to this, various other copyright dialogue activities took place in the Europe includes-

Workshop on digital right management of the World Wide Web consortium on 13th February 2013

Participative preparation of the European Committee for Standardization/ Information Society Standardization System (CEN/ISSS) in December 2013

DRM Workshops of Directorate-General for Information Society and Media (European Commission) on 1st July 2012

The INDICARE project is an ongoing dialogue on consumer acceptability of DRM solutions in Europe

Israel is also member of WIPO copy right treaty, still Israeli law does not prohibit the avoidance of technological measures used to implement digital rights management.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/10523

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Digital Rights Management Market Segments

Digital Rights Management Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Digital Rights Management Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Digital Rights Management Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Digital Rights Management Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights: