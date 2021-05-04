Global Foliar Spray Market 2019 | Rise With a Significant and Improved Revenue Growth by 2023

Foliar Spray Market Synopsis

Foliar spray is the process of applying liquid fertilizers in a spray form directly on to plant leaves. The stomata on plant leaves help absorb nutrients from the foliar spray. The response of plants to foliar nutrients is more rapid than in the case of soil application. Foliar applications are often timed to coincide with specific growth stages of plants such as flowering and fruiting, recovery from transplant shock, hail damage, or other extreme weather effects.

Foliar sprays are especially beneficial when environmental conditions, such as high soil pH, excess moisture, and cold temperatures, limit the intake of nutrients from the roots. Foliar sprays also increase plant yield and resistance to diseases and insects, improve drought tolerance, and enhance crop quality.

Foliar spray fertilizers find application in horticultural crops, field crops, and turfs and ornamentals, among others. Liquid fertilizers used in foliar spray can be nitrogenous (N), phosphorus-based (P), potassium-based (K), mixed, or micronutrients.

Rapidly expanding global population and growing concerns regarding global food security are the major factors driving the growth of the global foliar spray market. The use of advanced farming technology as part of Agriculture 4.0 is expected to provide new opportunities for growth to market players during the forecast period.

However, the limitations of foliar spray such as dosage restrictions, phytotoxicity, and high costs may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the waxy cuticles of plant leaves serve as a barrier to the absorption of nutrients from foliar sprays into the underlying tissue. The use of agricultural surfactants in foliar spray formulations helps solve the problem of waxy cuticles and greatly improves nutrient absorption. Apart from this, the effectiveness of foliar sprays can be enhanced by managing the pH of the spray solution in accordance with the pH of the applied nutrients, small droplet size, adequate spray volume, and application in the morning.

The global foliar spray market has been segmented by fertilizer type, application, and region.

On the basis of fertilizer type, the global foliar spray market has been segmented into macronutrients and micronutrients. The macronutrients segment has been further divided into nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), potassium (K), and mixed. The macronutrients segment was the larger foliar spray market, by fertilizer type, in 2017 and is expected to remain so during the forecast period. The nitrogen macronutrients segment was the largest in 2017 as nitrogen is one of the most important nutrients required for protein synthesis in plants.

Based on application, the global foliar spray market has been segregated into horticultural crops, field crops, turfs and ornamentals, and others. The horticultural crops segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 due to the increasing demand for horticultural crops such as fruits and vegetables to meet the rising food demand of an expanding global population.

Regional Analysis

The global foliar spray market has been studied with respect to five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe held the largest market share of the global foliar spray market in 2017, followed by North America. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for foliar spray during the forecast period. The Latin American market is also expected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the Middle East & Africa is likely to be moderate during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the global foliar spray market are Coromandel International Limited (India), Yara International ASA (Norway), GSFC Ltd (India), Nutrien Ltd (Canada), EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland), K+S KALI GmbH (Germany), Israel Chemicals Ltd (Israel), the Mosaic Company (US), TRIBOdyn AG (Germany), Haifa Group (Israel), Lima Europe NV (Belgium), and Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd (China).

