Global Market of Supercapacitor Expected to Reach at a Valuation of USD 5.0 Billion in 2021 as compared to USD 2.2 Billion in 2015

The global supercapacitor market has been segmented by application into industrial, energy, consumer electronics and other applications. Among these segments, the industrial and energy segment are anticipated to drive the growth of global supercapacitor market with substantial speed over the forecast period. Further, the rise in demand for supercapacitor in solar and wind energy storage combined with growing applications in automobiles are some of the major factors that are estimated to propel the growth of global supercapacitors with noteworthy revenue by the end of 2021.

The global market of supercapacitor is expected to reach at a market valuation of USD 5.0 Billion in 2021 as compared to USD 2.2 Billion in 2015 by expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 14.6% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the abilities of supercapacitors such as high performance, light weight and high storage capacity among other capabilities.

In the regional segment, North America holds the highest rank in global supercapacitors market owing to rising inclination of major electronics manufacturers towards supercapacitors. Factors such as growing spending on research and development on alternate energy sources are anticipated to drive the growth of global supercapacitors market in North America region. Further, the expansion of automobile industry in countries Germany, Spain, Italy, U.K. and France is likely to propel the growth of supercapacitor market in Europe. Furthermore, huge investments in development of innovative technologies in countries such as India and China is estimated to expand the market of Asia Pacific supercapacitor with compound annual growth rate of 23.0% over the period 2015-2021.

Continuous Advancement in Technology to Boom the Market

Factors such as rising demand for green fuel and alternative energy sources combined with rising adoption of supercapacitors in consumer electronics and automotive industry are expected to benefit the expansion of supercapacitor market. Further, the rising cost of fossil fuels and continuous innovation in technology is believed to supplement the growth of supercapacitor market globally.

However, lack of awareness about the advantages of supercapacitors is likely to inhibit the growth of the global supercapacitor market in the near future.

The report titled “Global Supercapacitor Market Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021” delivers detailed overview of the global supercapacitor market in terms of market segmentation by materials, by applications, by type, products and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Supercapacitor Market which includes company profiling of AVX Corp., CAP-XX, Elna Co. Ltd., Graphene Laboratories INC., Axion Power International Inc., Elton, Maxwell Technologies INC., Panasonic Co. Ltd., Skeleton Technologies and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global supercapacitor market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

