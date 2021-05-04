Global Neurovascular Embolectomy Device Market by Region, Manufacturers, Product and End Users to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Neurovascular Embolectomy Device Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new Research to its studies database.

Neurovascular embolectomy device is used during an embolectomy procedure. These devices are used for removal of emboli, obstructing the blood circulation, surgically. Usually, embolectomy is the least preferred option for treatment and other involved therapeutic options are anticoagulation and thrombolysis. Neurovascular device market has undergone a demand-shift with respect to products and techniques. Doctors want to adopt instruments and techniques that offer higher window for stroke treatment with high success rate and minimal post-surgical impact. This is supported by the fact that demand for bare platinum coils is growing at a higher pace in comparison to coated coils. This is mainly due to high costs of coated coils and their less improved clinical outcomes compared to bare platinum coils. Additionally, stroke treatment involves high healthcare expenditure that drives the focus on development of economical treatment techniques.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Neurovascular Embolectomy Device in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical

DePuy Synthes

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

iVascular SLU

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc

Medtronic

Straub Medical AG

Teleflex Inc

Market Segment by Type, covers

Aspiration Systems

Stent Retreival Systems

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Medical Center

Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

