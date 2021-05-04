Global Pet Toys & Training Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2018-2023
Technically, training an animal’ means teaching them specific responses to specific stimuli or to modify their natural behaviour to serve a specific purpose. This happens through a basic system of reward and punishment with the help of devices called pet toys’. Pet toys are specially made toys for the pets meant for various purposes such as to improve their dental health, stimulate certain responses or to train them.
The main end users of this product are household, pet shops pet trainers and researchers studying animal behaviours.
Market Dynamics:
The following factors are significant in deciding the fate of the market:
Procure this Market Intelligence Report:
https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064025
Market Drivers:
Pet humanisation and premiumisation combined has resulted in people buying these products for the healthcare and pleasure of their pets.
With the increased use of animals for various services (like dogs in the police dept.) there are more and more transactions of pet toys (used by trainers to train).
The market is also boosted by the research field called Ethology, the science of studying animal behaviours. The pet toys are extensively used to study the general response of the animals to various situations or objects.
Market Restraints:
The market has become very saturated and facing a near stagnant growth in the developed nations.
There is lack of knowledge of these products in some of the backward nations.
Market Opportunities:
Market opportunities mainly lie in popularising these products and acquiring the local vendors by the bigger companies.
Market Segmentation:
The market can be segmented into the following categories:
Based on product and services:
Ball type
Soccer Ball
Push N Play
Teaser Ball
Others
Interactive type
Flyer
Tugger
Chaser
Others
Training products
Beginner Training
Advanced and Trick Training
Intermediate Training
Others
Squeaky products
Bone
Jumper
Critter
Hedge Hog
Others
Others
Based on the material used:
Non Edible
Edible
Based on the type of animals used:
Dogs
Kong Toys
Rope Dog Toys
Latex Dog Toys
Bone Toys
Dog Training Products
Cats
Cat Ball Toys
Interactive Toys
Plush Toys
Cat Scratching Toys
Birds
Bird Toys
Bird Parches
Others
Based on geography:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Geographic Analysis:
North America is the current leader in the global scenario followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. North America and Europe already has mature markets and are growing at a small rate. The fastest growth is witnessed by the developing nations of the Asia Pacific like (India, China etc) and Latin America (Brazil).
Key Players:
Kong, Chuck It, Jolly Pets, Nylabone, Petmate, JW pet, Coastal pets, Flosssy Chews, Petsport, Skinneeez, Spot, N-Bone, Li’l Pals
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
Procure this Market Intelligence Report:
https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064025
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage