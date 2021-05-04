Global Plant Growth Regulators Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2018-2023

Description

Plant growth hormones are the synthetic chemical compounds that are responsible in controlling the growth and development of the plant. There has been a significant growth in the global plant growth regulator market due to increasing usage of PGR over the years.

PGRs are more preferred than other chemicals as these do not pose any threat or damage to plant and are absorbed in minimum quantities to produce desirable effects. Moreover due to its advantages over other chemicals such as increased yield, reduced labour costs, simple application process and minimum application than other chemicals, key manufacturers have entered this industry for production of variety of plant growth regulators.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064027

Market Dynamics –

Growth of organic food industry is one of the major driver for the growth of PGR industry. Other key factor is stress from Government on sustainable farming has resulted in the growth of plant growth regulator products. As the industry is in its early days, there has been less awareness among farmers about the use and application of PGRs which has been a big challenge to the growth of the industry. Moreover, lack of innovation and lower productivity of PGRs compared to other chemicals is having a negative impact on the market demand. Increasing demand for Allopathic treatment can be an opportunity for the growth of the herbal medicines demand which in turn will help in growth of PGR market.

Market Segmentation –

Global plant growth regulator market can be segmented on the basis of product types such as Cytokinins, Auxins, Gibberlins and others. Cytokinins are the most consumed ones and account for 40% of total market share. It is the fastest growing segment in the forecast period due to its properties such as enhancing stress tolerance and protein growth stimulation. Cytokinins is followed by Auxins which is expected to grow due to expanding growth in demand of medicinal plants and growth in turf and landscaping. These also act as growth simulators in cotton metabolism which is expected to augment cotton production in cotton and textile industry which will further help in growth of PGR market. Gibberlins mainly help in stem elongation, fruit enlargement, cell division and root shedding and are used in fruits and vegetables cultivation.

The PGR market can also be segmented on the basis of crop application such as cereals and oilseeds, fruits and vegetables, cotton etc. cereals and oilseeds is the major segment of the PGR market followed by fruits and vegetables, together these two account for almost 75% of the market share.

Geographical Analysis –

Europe is considered to be the largest market with 45% market share. Growth in consumption of organic food is the key factor for market share. North America is the second largest market after Europe and is expected to increase due increasing demand of quality products from key players in this region. Asia-Pacific market is estimated to have the highest growth due to increase in adoption of sustainable farming and increasing organic consumption. India and China are high growth markets whereas the South Asian countries are potential markets for PGR products. South America is estimated to have a significant growth with Brazil as its major market to grow at a CAGR of 9.3%.

Key Players –

The global plant growth regulator market consists of key players such as Syngenta AG, BASF, Bayer CropScience, Tata Chemicals Limited, DuPont, NuFarm Limited, Redox Industries Ltd, Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical Co. Ltd, Crop Care Limited and Valent BioSciences Corporation.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064027

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage