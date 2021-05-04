Global Poultry Feed Premix Market – Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast from 2018-2023

Description

Feed Premix refers to enriched mixture of one or more micro-ingredients, which are given in small amount to farm animal in order to increase the nutrition value of feeds. These are given to prevent the animals from varioushealth related disorders. Apart from building resistance to diseases, these are used to improve the appetite, digestion and food intake of animals. Poultry is the most consumed meat in the world and Poultry feed premix has become one the most essential ingredient of this growing poultry meat production industry.

Market dynamics

The change in consumption pattern from red meat to white meat in both developed as well as developing nations along with technological advancements in production of feed premix contributes for the growth in global poultry feed premix market. However, lack of knowledge on the quality of the supplemental ingredients to be used with premix act as hurdles for the growth in this industry.

Market segmentation

Global poultry feed premix market is segmented based on ingredients usedand region. Based on ingredients market is segmented into antibiotics, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, amino acids and other ingredients. On the basis of region market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

Geographic Analysis

Globally the poultry feed premix market is expected to cross USD 2 billion. North America has the largest marketaccounting for around 34% of the total market. Asia-Pacificregion is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

OPPORTUNITY

Expanding population base, ultimately increasing the global meat consumption are the main driving factors for the growth of poultry feed premix markets.Increase in mass production of meat coupled with increasing demand for quality meat helps in boosting the development of poultry feed premix market.

Key players

Some of the key players are:

Archer Daniels Midland

BallanceAgri-Nutrients

Cargill

Charoen Pokphand

Godrej Agrovet

Nutreco NV

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

