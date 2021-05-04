Global Precision Irrigation Market |By Solution Type, By Application Type, By Industry Type, By Brand And Region Market Size, Share & Forecast 2018-2023

Description

Precision irrigation involves evaluating the crop’s water requirements and watering it in right quantities at the right time. When done with extensive scientific research and technique, this can also lead to growth in crop yield. Since focus is on saving water, and energy, it also helps in avoiding farm runoff and subsequent pollution. Factors to be considered for irrigation planning and scheduling include weather conditions in which the crop is grown, soil health (n terms of moisture and nutrient content), the nature of the crop etc.

Market Dynamics

Enhanced research and emerging modern technologies in agriculture, especially in irrigation sector has created the demand for precision- irrigation systems. This research in turn is the result of decreasing sources of fresh water and falling levels of underground water table. Another factor driving the growth of these systems is various Government initiatives to drive crop yield in order to ensure food security.

Market Segmentation

The market segmentation for mobile accessories can be done by the type, which include boom irrigation, drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation. These are coupled with sensors to determine soil and surrounding air quality as well. The other segmentation category includes application – crop based or non crop based application

Key Players

Global chemical manufacturers and processors like Lindsay Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems, Valmont Industries etc.

