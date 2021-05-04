Global Precision Irrigation Market |By Solution Type, By Application Type, By Industry Type, By Brand And Region Market Size, Share & Forecast 2018-2023
Description
Precision irrigation involves evaluating the crop’s water requirements and watering it in right quantities at the right time. When done with extensive scientific research and technique, this can also lead to growth in crop yield. Since focus is on saving water, and energy, it also helps in avoiding farm runoff and subsequent pollution. Factors to be considered for irrigation planning and scheduling include weather conditions in which the crop is grown, soil health (n terms of moisture and nutrient content), the nature of the crop etc.
Market Dynamics
Enhanced research and emerging modern technologies in agriculture, especially in irrigation sector has created the demand for precision- irrigation systems. This research in turn is the result of decreasing sources of fresh water and falling levels of underground water table. Another factor driving the growth of these systems is various Government initiatives to drive crop yield in order to ensure food security.
Market Segmentation
The market segmentation for mobile accessories can be done by the type, which include boom irrigation, drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation. These are coupled with sensors to determine soil and surrounding air quality as well. The other segmentation category includes application – crop based or non crop based application
Key Players
Global chemical manufacturers and processors like Lindsay Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems, Valmont Industries etc.
Report Contents
Regional Analysis
Report Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage