Global Ruminant Feed Premix Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2018-2023
Technically, feed premix refers to the enriched mixtures of biologically dynamic substances that are synthesized chemically and microbiologically to enhance the nutritious value of feeds to improve its effectiveness while preventing them from various health related disorder.
The major end users for these products are farm houses, animal breeding centres, veterinary clinics research centres etc.
Market Dynamics:
The following factors are significant in deciding the fate of the market:
Market Drivers:
Rising demand of safe and quality meat across the globe is the main driver of the market.
Several successful developments of biotechnology coupled with the increased awareness among the farmers and animal breeders have really boosted the market.
These enriched mixtures are widely being used because it helps in enhancing the immune system and hence the longevity of the animals.
Market Restraints:
Rising raw material costs and lack of awareness of the existence of these technologies in many backward regions of the globe are the major restraining factor for the market.
Lack of flexibility in diet formulation and lack of knowledge about the quality of the supplemental ingredients to be used in feed premix also refrain this market from developing to its full potential.
Market Opportunities:
Market opportunities primarily lie in advertising and popularising these technologies especially in the backward areas.
Market Trend:
In both the developed and developing nations there has been a shift in the diet habits with a considerable shift to consumption of white meat from red meat.
Market Segmentation:
The market can be segmented into the following categories:
Based on the product:
Vitamins
Minerals
Amino acids
Antibiotics
Anti-oxidants’
Others
Based on the livestock:
Ruminants
Poultry
Swine
Aquatic animals
Cattle
Sheep-goat
Others
Based on geographic distribution of the market:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Geographic Analysis:
North America has the largest market in this sector closely followed by the Asia Pacific. The latter is predicted to get past the former driven by the fast growing emerging markets of developing countries like China and India. Europe, Latin America and the Middle East nations also experience a steady growth.
Key Players:
Some of the key players in the market are:
Nutreco N.V.
Cargill, Inc.
KoninklijkeDsm N.V.
DLG Group
Phibro Group
Archer Daniels Midland Company
