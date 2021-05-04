Global Sdhi Fungicide Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2018-2023
Description
Succinate dehydrogenase inhibitor(SDHI) fungicide is used to treat fungal infections in plants. The first SDHI product (carboxin) was used for seed treatments. Between 1971-1997, 6 additional SDHI fungicides were introduced but their usage was still very limited and not very broad. In 2003, Boscalid was introduced.These have been called FRAC 7 and have seven chemical groups including phenyl-Benz amides, pyridinyl-ethyl-Benz amides, furan, pyrazole etc. Modern generation SDHI fungicides cater to a wide range of markets and newer SDHI fungicides are being developed.
Procure this Market Intelligence Report:
https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064035
End User/Technology
SDHI fungicides should always be applied in a mixture.The mixture should be sufficient to contain the disease on the target plant.Apply a spray containing a maximum of two sprays on each soya-bean crop. The mixture should be applied at the beginning of the disease cycle>Overuse of the mixture may lead to problems.
Market Dynamics
The demand for cereals and meat-based products is increasing gradually. The global population has been increasing by leaps and bounds. Research suggests that the calorie intake of humans will rise in future. This has led to rising demand for food crops like rice, wheat, millets etc.New farming techniques aided by technology where farm equipment is doing most of the thingsalong with the risk-taking nature of farmers are paving the way for further research for the development of SDHI fungicides. The global SDHI fungicide market will be 19.17billion USD by 2022.
Market segmentation
Based onthe application:
Agriculture
Forestry
Others
Based on geography
Asia-Pacific
Europe
North America
Rest of The World
Based on Distribution Channels
International
Regional
Local
Regional/Geographic Analysis
North America is the highest producer followed by Europe and Japan, owing to technical know-how and favorable climatic conditions.Asia-Pacific holds a high expectation owing to rising incomes and people’s shifting preferences. Better logistics and rising infrastructure are also responsible. The Americans use it on fruits and vegetables and the Europeans use it mainly on cereals.Latin America will also show growth in this market.
Key Players
Dupont
Merivon
Aprovia
Pristine
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
Procure this Market Intelligence Report:
https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064035
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage