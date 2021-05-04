Global Seed Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2018-2023
Introduction
The need for improved seeds has increased owing to the recent rise in crop production and global population. Seeds with high-quality traits also have higher possibilities of improving yield gains making the vendors invest in more and more R&D activities. Several players, using intellectual property laws for the protection of production techniques, have led to the market getting highly commoditized. The market is dominated by global players who occupy around 60% of the total market revenue. For expansion of their market base, these players engage in cross-licensing agreements. The vendors in the market are expected to provide crop protection products, improved traits, biological and other seed treatments, owing to increasing demand for high yield seeds. Seed technologies of leading vendors are trademarked and protected to maintain the market monopoly.
It has been calculated that grain seeds and oilseeds segment will occupy more than 76% of the total market share and will continue to dominate the market. North America accounted for around 33% of the overall market share in 2015 and dominated the market. Rapid innovations in crop seeds technologies such as seed disinfection have resulted in the growth of this region. The US is one of the largest seed exporting nations in the world occupying around 80% of the market share in North America. It is expected that the demand for seeds with advanced features such as GE corn and soybean will help this region grow further.
Target Audience
? Government and research organizations
? Associations and industrial bodies
? Traders, distributors, and retailers
? Agriculture & farming industry
? Seed manufacturers and suppliers
? Regulatory institutions
? Food safety agencies
? Pesticide traders/suppliers
? Agricultural institutes and universities
Market Segmentation
Based on Type:
? Conventional seed
? GM seed
Based on Crop Type:
? Oilseeds
? Cereals & grains
? Fruits & vegetables
? Others
Based on Seed Treatment:
? Treated
? Non-treated
Based on product and analysis of the seeds market
? Grain seeds and oilseeds
? Fruits and vegetable seeds
Key vendors
? Bayer CropScience
? DuPont
? Monsanto
? Syngenta
? Dow Chemical
Report Contents
Regional Analysis
Report Highlights
Global Market segments
Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Global Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage