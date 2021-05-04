Global Seed Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2018-2023

Introduction

The need for improved seeds has increased owing to the recent rise in crop production and global population. Seeds with high-quality traits also have higher possibilities of improving yield gains making the vendors invest in more and more R&D activities. Several players, using intellectual property laws for the protection of production techniques, have led to the market getting highly commoditized. The market is dominated by global players who occupy around 60% of the total market revenue. For expansion of their market base, these players engage in cross-licensing agreements. The vendors in the market are expected to provide crop protection products, improved traits, biological and other seed treatments, owing to increasing demand for high yield seeds. Seed technologies of leading vendors are trademarked and protected to maintain the market monopoly.

It has been calculated that grain seeds and oilseeds segment will occupy more than 76% of the total market share and will continue to dominate the market. North America accounted for around 33% of the overall market share in 2015 and dominated the market. Rapid innovations in crop seeds technologies such as seed disinfection have resulted in the growth of this region. The US is one of the largest seed exporting nations in the world occupying around 80% of the market share in North America. It is expected that the demand for seeds with advanced features such as GE corn and soybean will help this region grow further.

Target Audience

? Government and research organizations

? Associations and industrial bodies

? Traders, distributors, and retailers

? Agriculture & farming industry

? Seed manufacturers and suppliers

? Regulatory institutions

? Food safety agencies

? Pesticide traders/suppliers

? Agricultural institutes and universities

Market Segmentation

Based on Type:

? Conventional seed

? GM seed

Based on Crop Type:

? Oilseeds

? Cereals & grains

? Fruits & vegetables

? Others

Based on Seed Treatment:

? Treated

? Non-treated

Based on product and analysis of the seeds market

? Grain seeds and oilseeds

? Fruits and vegetable seeds

Key vendors

? Bayer CropScience

? DuPont

? Monsanto

? Syngenta

? Dow Chemical

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

