Global Seed Treatment Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2018-2023

Introduction

The application of chemical ingredients or biological organisms to seeds is called seed treatment, which enables seed protection by suppressing, controlling or repelling plant pathogens, insects, or other pests that attack seeds, seedlings or plants. It also enables seed enhancement, by improving its performance post harvesting and conditioning, before the seeds are sown. The various seed applied technologies, such as inoculants, herbicide safeners, micronutrients, plant growth regulators, seed coatings and colorants, among others, can also be used for the seeds.

Market Dynamics

Due to the increasing scope of application in the seed industry the global seed treatment market is, currently, witnessing a steady growth. The various factors driving the global seed treatment market are the increase in the cost of high-quality seeds, such as GM seeds and hybrid seeds, high limitations associated with soil and foliar application of crop protection products, cost-effectiveness of seed treatment and encouraging government regulations & campaigns. Low adoption rate among farmers, limited dose capacity, increasing role of the use of chemicals, which is adversely affecting the environment, low protection and shelf-life of treated seeds and phytotoxicity associated with use of seed treatment chemicals, are a few factors which are expected to hinder the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global seed treatment market is segmented on the basis of application, function, crop type and application technique. On the basis of function, the seed treatment market is divided into seed protection and seed enhancement, with the seed protection segment occupying the largest market share. The important segments in seed protection market are insecticides, fungicides, and other constitutes, in which insecticide is the largest segment, with a market value of USD 1,621.2 million, in 2016. On the basis of crop type, the market is categorised into grains & cereals, oilseeds, vegetables and others, with grains and cereals occupying the largest market share and corn dominating the grains and cereals market. On the basis of application type, the market is divided into seed coating, seed pelleting, seed dressing and others.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

In terms of geography, North America occupies the largest global seed treatment market share, followed by Europe. With around 9% share in global seed treatment market Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Amon the Asian countries, China and India are expected to show a strong growth in terms of agricultural output. This growth in the output is expected to fuel the seed treatment market in Asia-Pacific region. In addition to this, biological seed treatments are also emerging as a growth market in the Asia-Pacific region. Most of the countries in the Asia-Pacific region are yet to establish a proper system for registration, manufacture, and sales of biological seed treatment. It would provide a huge growth potential for companies to expand their presence in the Asia-Pacific biological seed treatment market.

Key Players

The key players in the market are BASF SE, Bayer Cropscience, Syngenta AG, E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Chemtura Corporation, Monsanto, Novozymes A/S, Nufarm Limited, Valent U.S.A. Corporation, and Sumitomo Chemical Company. The players have adopted several marketing strategies, such as expansion, agreement, product launch, and partnerships, to sustain the market competition.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage