Global Silage Inoculant Market: Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2018-2023

Inoculants are additives used to control the fermentation process of silage and enhance their quality. When the grain crops fail due to hail damage or early frost, farmers turn the failed crops to silage or forage crops. Most farmers prefer this strategy to cover the cost of production and to achieve a profitable venture. As a result, these products are increasingly gaining the attention of livestock farmers as a cost-effective solution against feed additives. Proper fermentation of silage benefits the animal performance by boosting their immunity and, at the same time, improving the feed conversion ratio.

Market Dynamics

Rising cost of feed inputs and high cost of forage are the primary factors driving the market for silage inoculants. Additionally, the growing industrialization in livestock industry, unpredictable weather leading to more damaged crops and increased awareness among farmers across the globe are further fuelling the market size. The increasing demand for crop production and animal feeds, coupled with the need for proper storage increasesthe demand for silage inoculants in the global market.

Factors like lack of awareness about silage inoculants among livestock farmers and improper fermentation of forage due to less efficiency of inoculants are inhibiting the market growth. Moreover, the increasing popularity of compound feed and feed additives is restraining the consumption of forage, thereby affecting the inoculants consumption as well as production.

Market Segmentation

The global silage inoculants market is fragmented on the basis of type, product form, application, and distribution channel.

Type

Lactobacillus plantarum

Pediococcuspentosaceus

Enterococcus faecium

Lactobacillus buchneri

Lactobacillus brevis

Propionibacteriafreundenreichii

Others

Product Form

Wet Inoculants

Dry Inoculants

Application

Cereal Crops

Pulse Crops

Others

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Geographical Analysis

In 2015, North America dominated the global market and is expected to be the fastest-growing in the forecast period owing to increased consumer awareness and availability of advanced technology. Europe is another major consumer of silage inoculants due to rise in the cost of feed raw materials and the current trend of converting damaged field crops to forage crops.

Key Players

Biomin, Cargill, Lallemand, Chr.Hansen, and Danisco are the prominent players in the global silage inoculant market. These major brands adopt various strategies such as investments in R&D, joint ventures, expansions and acquisitions to achieve competitive advantage and to expand the business units in various geographical areas.

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

