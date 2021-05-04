Global Silage Inoculant Market: Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2018-2023
Inoculants are additives used to control the fermentation process of silage and enhance their quality. When the grain crops fail due to hail damage or early frost, farmers turn the failed crops to silage or forage crops. Most farmers prefer this strategy to cover the cost of production and to achieve a profitable venture. As a result, these products are increasingly gaining the attention of livestock farmers as a cost-effective solution against feed additives. Proper fermentation of silage benefits the animal performance by boosting their immunity and, at the same time, improving the feed conversion ratio.
Market Dynamics
Rising cost of feed inputs and high cost of forage are the primary factors driving the market for silage inoculants. Additionally, the growing industrialization in livestock industry, unpredictable weather leading to more damaged crops and increased awareness among farmers across the globe are further fuelling the market size. The increasing demand for crop production and animal feeds, coupled with the need for proper storage increasesthe demand for silage inoculants in the global market.
Factors like lack of awareness about silage inoculants among livestock farmers and improper fermentation of forage due to less efficiency of inoculants are inhibiting the market growth. Moreover, the increasing popularity of compound feed and feed additives is restraining the consumption of forage, thereby affecting the inoculants consumption as well as production.
Market Segmentation
The global silage inoculants market is fragmented on the basis of type, product form, application, and distribution channel.
Type
Lactobacillus plantarum
Pediococcuspentosaceus
Enterococcus faecium
Lactobacillus buchneri
Lactobacillus brevis
Propionibacteriafreundenreichii
Others
Product Form
Wet Inoculants
Dry Inoculants
Application
Cereal Crops
Pulse Crops
Others
Distribution Channel
Direct Sales
Indirect Sales
Geographical Analysis
In 2015, North America dominated the global market and is expected to be the fastest-growing in the forecast period owing to increased consumer awareness and availability of advanced technology. Europe is another major consumer of silage inoculants due to rise in the cost of feed raw materials and the current trend of converting damaged field crops to forage crops.
Key Players
Biomin, Cargill, Lallemand, Chr.Hansen, and Danisco are the prominent players in the global silage inoculant market. These major brands adopt various strategies such as investments in R&D, joint ventures, expansions and acquisitions to achieve competitive advantage and to expand the business units in various geographical areas.
