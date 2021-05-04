Global Smart Toilet Market to Thrive at a CAGR of 15.1% Forecast 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Smart Toilet Market – By Product Type (Close-Coupled, One-Piece Toilet, Two-Piece Toilet, Others) By Technology (Smartphone and Remote-Controlled Smart Toilet, Remote-Controlled Smart Toilet) By End User (Residential, Commercial) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Smart Toilet Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global smart toilet market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. According to International Monetary Fund (IMF), in 2016, high net worth individuals (HNWI) crossed 16.5 Million in 2017, and masked a growth rate of 7.5% as compared to the last year. Increasing high net worth individual population and high interest of these population in luxury and statement making products is creating substantial opportunities for the growth of the smart toilet market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of smart toilet market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product Type

– Close-Coupled

– One-Piece Toilet

– Two-Piece Toilet

– Others

By Technology

– Smartphone & Remote-Controlled Smart Toilet

– Remote-Controlled Smart Toilet

By End User

– Residential

– Commercial

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Roca Sanitario S.A.

– Toto Ltd.

– Kohler Co.

– LIXIL Group Corporation

– Ove Decors

– Villeroy & Boch AG

– Wellis Magyarország Zrt

– Furrion

– Caroma Industries Limited

– Geberit AG

– Other Major & Niche Players

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Smart Toilet Market

3. Global Smart Toilet Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Smart Toilet Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Smart Toilet Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Smart Toilet Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

10.4. Close-Coupled Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. One-Piece Toilet Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Two-Piece Toilet Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Smart Toilet Market Segmentation Analysis, By Technology

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology

11.4. Smartphone & Remote-Controlled Smart Toilet Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Remote-Controlled Smart Toilet Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Global Smart Toilet Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

12.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

12.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Product Type

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

13.2.1.4. Close-Coupled Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.5. One-Piece Toilet Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.6. Two-Piece Toilet Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2. By Technology

13.2.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology

13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology

13.2.2.4. Smartphone & Remote-Controlled Smart Toilet Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.5. Remote-Controlled Smart Toilet Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3. By End User

13.2.3.1. Introduction

13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

13.2.3.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue…



