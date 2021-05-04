Global Soil Treatment Market: Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints And 2018-2023
Description
The most important part of farming system is soil treatment. The growing agricultural sector and continuous depleting arable land has created a high demand for fertile and productive land that is likely to boost the soil treatment market. Government all over the world have come up with different initiatives to guide people towards prevention and treatment of soil which in turn ensures a greater market for soil treatment globally.
MARKET DYNAMICS
Weed control or the market for soil protection market is estimated to lead the market for soil treatment in terms of value. On the contrary owing to the environmental concerns regarding over usage of agrochemicals causing soil degradation, a stiff competition is to be faced by the soil protection products from crop residues and sewage sludge which are a part of organic amendments. Gypsum based pH adjusters may also pose a threat to this segment in the next five years. The growth of soil treatment market can also be attributed to the fact that there has been high demand for fertile and plowable land owing to huge turnover with reasonable investment. The introduction of innovative soil treatment methods all over the world for improvement of the infertile land may be a positive aspect to offer the abundant prospect for the soil treatment market.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Soil treatment market can be mainly classified into technology, type and region.
1. Technology
Biological treatment – expected to dominate the market
Thermal treatment
Physiochemical treatment
2. Type
Organic amendments
> Compost
> Sewage sludge
> Crop residue – fastest and largest growing segment
Soil protection – expected to dominate the market segment
> Pest control
> Weed control
pH adjuster
> Gypsum
> Aglime
3. Regional
North America – government initiatives are positive aspect to satisfy the food requirement from the growing population
Latin America
Asia Pacific
Europe – accounts for 2nd largest soil treatment market due to shrinkage of arable land coupled with growing population.
The Middle East and Africa
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
North America rules the soil treatment market with Europe following it. The government initiatives in North America are one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the soil treatment market which are adopted to satisfy the food requirement from the growing population. In the near future technological advancement and soil fertilityfor achieving better aeration is expected to drive the soil treatment market. The European market relies mostly on exporting agricultural products which require high automation of soil which is likely to enforce the farmers to opt for soil treatment methods to maintain enhanced soil condition. On the contrary strict regulations may hold back the growth of the soil treatment market in this region.
KEY PLAYERS
The major players in the market are ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Agrofill S.R.L, American Vanguard Corporation, BASF SE, Camson Bio Technologies, Certis USA LLC and many more to count.
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
