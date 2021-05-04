Global Sorghum Seed Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2018-2023
Description
Sorghum is an ancient grain which originated in Africa but is now grown in different regions across the entire globe such as South America, China, India, and the U.S. Sorghum is also popularly called milo, it is used as food, feed as well as for industrial applications. The crop is the fifth largest cereal grain in the world. Sorghum uses very less water and other natural resources during the growth and is therefore also referred to as the camel of crops. It is naturally gluten free and is safe for the consumers who are suffering from gluten intolerance. Sorghum plantation is increasing very rapidly since the crop had gained importance as a versatile plant that can tolerate different soil toxicities, drought, and even a very wide range of temperatures and altitudes.The Global Sorghum Seed market size will be XX million (USD) in 2022, from the XX million (USD) in 2016.
Market Dynamics
The major driver for this market is the increase in demand for green fuel and the increasing demand for cheaper and healthier livestock feed. As it requires less water for its growth, this also drives the growth in regions where there is scarcity of water.Development of the hybrid sorghum varieties with excellent traits is also expected to drive the future demands for the sorghum seed market.
Increase in introduction of biofuel source alternatives is the major restraint for this market along with the changing consumer preferences.
The major opportunity for this market is the increasing number of manufacturers in Africa and Latin America.
Market Segmentation
The market for Global Sorghum Seed is primarily divided by two categories, they are
1) By Type
Forage Sorghum Seed
Grain Sorghum Seed
Sweet Sorghum Seed
Biomass Sorghum Seed
2) By Application
Sorghum Planting
Sorghum Breeding
Geographic Analysis
Currently country wise US is the largest producer of sorghum in the world, because of which the North America region is the major production market for the seeds. The other major producers of the crop are India, Nigeria, Sudan, and Ethiopia. The major exporting countries for sorghum seeds are the United States, Argentina, and Australia.
Key Players
There are a large number of companies that are involved in this market. Some of them are mentioned below
Advanta Seeds, Monsanto, KWS, Nufarm, Dupont Pioneer, Chromatin, Dyna-Gro Seed, Proline, Heritage Seeds, Allied Seed, Sustainable Seed Company, Blue River Hybrids, Safal Seeds & Biotech, Seed Co Limited
