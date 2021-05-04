Global Soybean Seed Treatment Market – Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2018-2023
Description
Due to increasing trends of agronomy, the demand for the development of high-quality seeds through genetically modified organisms gained significance. The seed treatment is where the seeds are treated with a chemical, antimicrobial prior to the planting. The pressure from regulatory requirements, climatic changes and increasing rate of crop rotation demanded for seed treatment that includes protection during germination period which supports early plant development and enhances tolerance towards climatic changes and crop insects at an early stage. Most of the Crop protection products contain toxic chemicals hence a lot of safety concerns are centered on it. By improving the quality of seed treatment products with low rates that offer ease of application gives a competitive advantage for the companies. Low amount of active ingredients are needed for protection against insect pests and fungal diseases in seed treatment.
End-user/Technology
The world is moving towards the sustainable development and innovative agriculture farming practices. Biological agents are researched extensively to suit organic and sustainable farming. The agronomy trends opened the scope of research in innovative seed treatment products that not only takes care of environment and health hazards but also give farmers a good quality yield.
Market Dynamics:
There is an increasing trend of implementing seed treatment as a cost-effective crop. Genetically modified crops are usually associated with high costs. The area under cultivation is increasing to meet the demands of the population which impacts seed treatment market. Deficiencies in soil nutrition also increased the demand for seed treatment. The relative flexible residue management using seed treatment drives the seed treatment markets across the globe.
Market Segmentation
The total market is split on the basis of:
Function:
Seed enhancement applications
Crop protection applications
Type:
Biological
Physical
Chemical
Region:
North America
Europe
The Asia Pacific
Latin America
The Middle East and Africa
Regional/Geographic Analysis
Though North America is the largest consumer of the seed treatment products for Soya bean, South America is the fastest growing markets for the Soya bean seed treatment. The US is the largest treated seed exporting country in the world.
Opportunities
The increasing health awareness among the increases the demand for Soy Beans which in turn impacts the Soybean seed market. The genetically customized seeds are treated across the world to cater the good yield. As the Government regulations impact the growth of this industry, Seed companies are investing in R&D on seed treatment for better progress in the markets.
Key Players
Some of the key players in this market space include BASF SE, DUPONT, BAYER CropScience AG, Germains seed technology, Brettyoung Limited, NUFARM LTD, Valent USA Corporation, ChemturaAgrosolutions, INTX Microbials LLC, Wolf TraxInc, Monsanto, Syngenta, Bio works Inc, Adama Agricultural solutions Ltd, INCOTEC Group BV etc.
