Global Sunflower Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2018-2023

Description

Sunflower is the most widely used oilseed globally. It is native to North America but is produced on a large scale in many European countries like Russia, Ukraine and the European Union. It has gained significant importance as birdseed, oilseed, and as a snack. The oil derived from sunflower seed is mostly utilized for cooking and frying purpose globally in industries and food manufacturing industries. The fruit of sunflower is called sunflower seed and it is used in the food and cosmetic industry.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064046

Market Dynamics

Around 8% of the total global vegetable oil production is from sunflower seed oil produce. The Sunflower Triangle, comprised of three countries- The Russian Federation, Ukraine, and Argentina, produces over half of the total sunflower seeds in the world. In the last ten years, the global sunflower acreage has expanded by about 2.7%. This is significant as the drivers for the demand are neither its meal quality nor any fuel demand.

Market segmentation

Sunflower demand is mainly for edible oil, feed meal, and for industrial applications. Sunflower oil is reported to be the third largest vegetable oil worldwide, following soybean and palm. It is popular and accounts for 80% of the revenue of sunflower crops as it is light in color and has a high level of fatty acids and does not contain linoleic acid (which is bad for health). The rest 10% of the crop produce is used for industrial purposes. India, Turkey and Egypt are the major sunflower produce consumers who have increased their intake without increasing their production.

The global sunflower seeds market is segmented on the basis of application, color, distribution channels, type and region. Color Segmentation is done on the basis of color such as bright yellow, black, green, white and claret red. It can also be segmented on the basis of its type; oilseed or non-oilseed. The oilseed type can be processed into oil and meals, and is generally black in color. The non-oilseed type is either black or white in color and can be used in bread and snack products. Its applications can vary from food products, livestock products, to cosmetic products. It can be distributed online or through distribution and retail stores.

The sunflower oil market can be segmented on the basis of application, end user, distribution channel, and region. The applications of sunflower oil are food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The food segment of sunflower oil is further divided into bakery, confectionary, and convenience food. Since sunflower oil is a carrier of vitamin E, it can be used in cosmetics focused on skin improvement. On the basis of the end user, it can be segmented as industrial, food services and household.

Due to the increasing population and increasing demand of fried food products, the global demand of sunflower is likely to increase robustly.

Geographic analysis

Geographically, the global sunflower industry is divided by key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, Europe has established itself as the dominant region in global sunflower seeds market, followed by Asia Pacific. The same trend can be observed in global sunflower oil market due to increasing population and increasing awareness about the health benefits of sunflowers. Countries like China and India are the major exporters of sunflower, exporting majorly to North America, Eastern and Western Europe and Middle East. The increasing demand of snacks and sunflower seed meals causes a strengthening of the global sunflower seed market while the global sunflower oil market is gaining strength due to the increasing industrial utilization and household usage. The projected market revenue contribution has significantly expanded because of this reason over the forecast period.

Key players

Stakeholders:

o Sunflower Producers

o Enterprises providing agricultural inputs

o Traders and companies operating in the segment

o Crop Processing Companies

o Crop importers and exporters

o Investors/research institutions invested in the crop market

Some of the key players identified in the value chain of the global sunflower market include the players in the seed market, who are Kenkko Corporation, Conagra foods inc., Dupont, Limagrain UK Ltd, Giant Snacks inc, Martin US Enterprises, Sakata Seed America etc, and the players in the oil market, who are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Colorado Mills, CHS Inc, Oliyar Production etc.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064046

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage