Global Top Manufacturers of Material Jetting

Material jetting is the equipment which could mold materials with material jetting technology. Material jetting has the added advantage of being able to 3D print using multiple materials at once. Objects can be produced with a variety of materials as well as customize the specific area where those materials are placed. This eliminates the need to print separate layers of different materials and assemble them later. In a single run, one can produce complete products with parts made from separate materials.

In consumption market, North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 92.19% of the global consumption volume in total.

Material Jetting (MJ) has two types, which include polymer jetting (MJ) and metal jetting. And each type has application industries relatively. With high accuracy in application process of Material Jetting (MJ), the downstream application industries will need more Material Jetting (MJ) products.

The major raw materials for Material Jetting (MJ) are steel, resistor, capacitor, inductor, and other components. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Material Jetting (MJ). The production cost of Material Jetting (MJ) is also an important factor which could impact the price of Material Jetting (MJ).

The Material Jetting market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Material Jetting.

This report studies the global market size of Material Jetting in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Material Jetting in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Material Jetting market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Material Jetting market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Stratasys

3D Systems

Keyence

HP

Vader Systems

Xjet

Material Jetting Breakdown Data by Type

Polymer Jetting

Metal Jetting

Material Jetting Breakdown Data by Application

Medical Industry

Jewelry Industry

Industrial Tools

Automotive Industry

Other

Material Jetting Production by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of Central and South America, Middle East and , Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyse and research the global Material Jetting status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Material Jetting manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyse the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyse each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Material Jetting :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Material Jetting market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

