Global Vegetable Seed Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2018-2023

Description

Seeds is the primary and basic requirement for cultivation and the demand for seeds is difficult to reduce. Cultivation is an essential part to sustain life and to cultivate, seeds are the basic requirement. With increasing population of the world, the need for cultivation is on the rise as there is a large number of people to support with. The industry has grown manifolds in the last few decades and is expected to grow even more. The production of vegetables has increased more than two times from where it was 25 years ago. The value of vegetable cultivation increased and exceeded the grain trade value. The market growth is stimulated by the factors such as the higher rate of replacement of tomato and cabbage seeds as compared to oilseed and grains. The Global Vegetable Seed Market is approximately 11% of the total global seed market. The estimated value of vegetable seed market during 2017 is USD 8.02 billion and is growing at a cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.10%, for which the projections are USD 12.6 billion by the year 2021.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064052

Market Segment and Share

The Global Vegetable Seed Market is a growing market with a large amount of production yet to happen. Th forecasted growth of 8.1% CAGR is to cater the needs of the world population. The vegetable seed market is segmented on the basis of vegetable types and region.

The global vegetable seed market is segmented into different types like:

Tomato

Cabbage

Sweet Pepper

Lettuce

Watermelon

Onion

Melon

Carrot

Others

Among all the types, Tomato Seed market is the largest and then followed by Cabbage, followed by the rest.

The segmentation based on the basis of region includes

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

North America

In this type of segmentation, Asia-Pacific region leads followed closely by Europe and the rest. In Asia-Pacific, China and India are leading the market followed by the rest of the countries.

Driving Force

The growing population, growing demand and the increased production of vegetables are few factors among others which are driving the global vegetable seed market. The growth in the vegetable seed market is due to mergers & acquisitions and collaborations. Major hindrances are that of high costs of research and development and the

presence of spurious seeds.

Major Players in the Market

Some of the major players in the global vegetable seed market includes Advanta, Limagrain, mosanto, Nunchems, RijkZwaan, Sakata, and Syngenta. Mosanto leads the market share followed by Limagrain.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064052

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage