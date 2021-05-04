Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market – Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast from 2018-2023

Introduction

Water soluble are those types of fertilizers that are completely soluble in water, with a high level of purity and no (or very negligible) amounts of inert matter. Water soluble fertilizers are primarily delivered to plants in two methods – foliar and fertigation. Fertigation, which is an amalgamation of the words fertilizer and irrigation, involves supplying plants with the fertilizer through irrigation systems. Foliar spraying is the application of fertilizers primarily on the surface of plants rather than roots through any kind of spray systems (manual spraying, movable trucks, etc.).

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064054

Water soluble fertilizers are available as either soluble powders (granular) or as liquids. They mostly consist of Nitrogen, Phosphate (P2O5) and Potash (K20) as primary nutrients but also include products that deliver primary nutrients (N, P, K) in other formulations such as sulphates and nitrates.

Most water soluble fertilizers also consist of added secondary and micronutrients such as Magnesium, Zinc, Iron, Calcium, Manganese and Boron. All fertilizer products considered here are those that involve some combination of NPK nutrients (Straights and Blends) and not pure micronutrient fertilizers.

Within the liquid fertilizer products (soluble) only clear solutions and flowables (i.e. those liquid fertilizers that do not require continuous mechanical agitation to ensure solubility) are considered within the scope of the report.

Market Segmentation

The market has been segmented on the basis of crop type, mode of application, product type and product form.

Product Type: Straights, NPK Blends, NPK Blends High Quality (presence of micronutrients), and NPK Blends High Quality +

Product Form: Solid, Liquid Fertilizers

Crop Type: Fruits, Vegetables & Melons (FVM), Horticulture, Turf and Landscape, Industrial Crops, and Food Crops

Mode of Application: Foliar and Fertigation

Key Impact Factors

The market is influenced by several macro factors such as:

Global Crop Production & Yield Statistics

Agriculture Producer Price Index

Net Agriculture Production Values

Fertilizer Use Per Hectare Cropland

Fertilizer Nutrients Demand

Demand Drivers

Meat & Dairy Consumption:Modern farms, which employ efficient production components such as water soluble fertilizers, are an ideal source for efficient feed inputs. Integration and penetration of fertigated farmlands into the meat supply chain is an inevitable phenomenon.

Growth in Fertigation:Fertigation is an agro-technique wherein crops are supplied with fertilizers through irrigation systems. Although there are several types of irrigation systems, fertigation generally refers to irrigation that delivers nutrients to the plant roots. Drip irrigation is the dominant type of fertigation system. The key advantages of using fertigation is the control the cultivator gets over input variables such as nutrient concentrations, dosage timings and frequency of application.

Soluble Fertilizers – Increase in Profitability and Yield:The primary attributes of water soluble fertilizers are the increased nutrient uptake, quick results, increased yield and profitability.

Energy Prices and Bioethanol Production:It is estimated that over 90% of ammonia production costs (cash) are due to natural gas. Therefore, any changes in energy prices have a direct result on the fertilizer industry. It is estimated that nearly 3% of global nitrogen consumption in the year 2013 was used in biofuel crops. Therefore, the growth in biofuel production has a net positive impact on nitrogen consumption.

Government Schemes and Support

Similar to other agricultural inputs, fertilizers are also significantly dependent on government subsidies and support. This support often takes the form of reduced retail prices, lowered import tariffs, last-mile retail distribution support, introduction of new products, awareness campaigns, research project funding, and in some cases direct cash transfers to end-users (farmers). The approach a country or region takes is dependent on the broader policy and strategic goals adopted by it.

China is aiming to drastically reduce usage of chemical fertilizers and pesticides by the year 2020. In view of this, they attached a 1% annual growth rate cap for chemical fertilizers in the country. This is expected to increase the adoption of organic fertilizers.

Geographic Analysis

The water soluble fertilizers consumption in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific is covered in the report.

In the year 2017, North America is estimated to have a 44.7% market share in the overall market followed by Europe (40.6%), Asia Pacific (10.2%) and Latin America. The global water soluble fertilizers market is estimated to be valued at US$ 11.3 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.

Pricing Analysis

China produces water soluble fertilizers at very low costs due to several factors such as – Poor Quality when compared to western products, Extensive use of coal as an energy source thereby escaping from natural gas price fluctuations, access to cheaper raw materials, low labor costs, lack of product specialization and negligible R&D spending. Such low prices can impact the sales of global brands in price sensitive countries such as India and ASEAN region.

Key Players

The companies covered in the report include: Sociedad Qumica y Minera de Chile(SQM), Yara International ASA, Israel Chemicals Limited, KEMAPCOArab Fertilizers & Chemicals Industries LTD, Coromandel International Limited, Haifa Chemicals, Timac Agro International, GreenHas Italia, Miller Chemical and Fertilizers, SIRIAC ITALY, CIFO ITALY, and CTS Group – Agrica.

Table of Contents

Market Introduction

Market Definition

Market Taxonomy

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Analysis

Production Process

Fertilizer Consumption Seasonality

Industry Supply Chain Analysis

Consumption Function

Global Crop Production and Yield Statistics

Agriculture Producer Price Index

Net Agriculture Production Values

Fertilizer Use Per Hectare Cropland

Fertilizer Nutrients Demand

Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market – Demand Drivers

Food Security Concerns

Increasing Meat & Dairy Consumption

Growth in Fertigation

Soluble Fertilizers – Increase in Profitability & Yield

Energy Prices and Bioethanol Production

Prominent Trends

Government Schemes and Support

Pricing Analysis

Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Analysis

Market Size and Analysis, By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Market Size and Analysis, By Mode of Application

Foliar

Fertigation

Market Size and Analysis, By Crop Type

Fruits, Vegetables & Melons (FVM)

Horticulture, Turf and Landscapes

Industrial Crops

Food Crops

Market Size and Analysis, By Form

Solid

Liquid

Market Size and Analysis, By Product Type

Straights

NPK Blends

NPK Blends High Quality

NPK Blends High Quality+

Market Share Analysis

North America Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Analysis

Introduction

Prominent Trends

North America Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Analysis, by Country

S.

Canada

Market Size and Analysis, By Mode of Application

Foliar

Fertigation

Market Size and Analysis, By Crop Type

Fruits, Vegetables & Melons (FVM)

Horticulture, Turf and Landscapes

Industrial Crops

Food Crops

Market Size and Analysis, By Form

Solid

Liquid

Market Size and Analysis, By Product Type

Straights

NPK Blends

NPK Blends High Quality

NPK Blends High Quality+

Market Share Analysis

By Country

By Product Type

By Crop Type

By Form

By Mode of Application

Latin America Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Analysis

Introduction

Prominent Trends

Latin America Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Analysis, by Country

Mexico

Brazil

Others

Market Size and Analysis, By Mode of Application

Foliar

Fertigation

Market Size and Analysis, By Crop Type

Fruits, Vegetables & Melons (FVM)

Horticulture, Turf and Landscapes

Industrial Crops

Food Crops

Market Size and Analysis, By Form

Solid

Liquid

Market Size and Analysis, By Product Type

Straights

NPK Blends

NPK Blends High Quality

NPK Blends High Quality+

Market Share Analysis

Europe Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Analysis

Introduction

Prominent Trends

Europe Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Analysis, by Country

Germany

K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Others

Market Size and Analysis, By Mode of Application

Foliar

Fertigation

Market Size and Analysis, By Crop Type

Fruits, Vegetables & Melons (FVM)

Horticulture, Turf and Landscapes

Industrial Crops

Food Crops

Market Size and Analysis, By Form

Solid

Liquid

Market Size and Analysis, By Product Type

Straights

NPK Blends

NPK Blends High Quality

NPK Blends High Quality+

Market Share Analysis

Asia Pacific Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Analysis

Introduction

Prominent Trends

Asia Pacific Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Analysis, by Country

India

China

Australia & New Zealand

Japan

Others

Market Size and Analysis, By Mode of Application

Foliar

Fertigation

Market Size and Analysis, By Crop Type

Fruits, Vegetables & Melons (FVM)

Horticulture, Turf and Landscapes

Industrial Crops

Food Crops

Market Size and Analysis, By Form

Solid

Liquid

Market Size and Analysis, By Product Type

Straights

NPK Blends

NPK Blends High Quality

NPK Blends High Quality+

Market Share Analysis

Industry Structure

Strategic Analysis

Competitive Strategies

Mergers & Acquisitions Activity

Co-operative Agreements

Company Profiles (Overview, Product/Service Details, Geographic Scope, Financials, Strategic Intent & Approach, Core Competencies & Competitive Advantage and Key developments)

Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL)

Sociedad Qumica Y Minera De Chile (SQM)

Yara International Asa

Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

Coromandel International Ltd.

KEMAPCO Arab Fertilizers & Chemical Industries

GreenHas Italia

TimacAgro International

CTS Group – Agrica

CIFO Italy

SIRIAC Italy

Miller Chemicals and Fertilizers

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064054

Prognosis for the Future

List of Tables

Global Cereals Production Statistics (Metric Tons)

Global Citrus Fruits Production Statistics (Metric Tons)

Global Fruits Production Statistics (Metric Tons)

Global Vegetable Production Statistics (Metric Tons)

Global Agricultural Producer Price Index (2004-2006=100/Base Year)

United States Net Production Value (constant 2004-2006 1000 I$)

Canada Net Production Value (constant 2004-2006 1000 I$)

Brazil Net Production Value (constant 2004-2006 1000 I$)

Mexico Net Production Value (constant 2004-2006 1000 I$)

France Net Production Value (constant 2004-2006 1000 I$)

Germany Net Production Value (constant 2004-2006 1000 I$)

Italy Net Production Value (constant 2004-2006 1000 I$)

Spain Net Production Value (constant 2004-2006 1000 I$)

K Net Production Value (constant 2004-2006 1000 I$)

Russia Net Production Value (constant 2004-2006 1000 I$)

India Net Production Value (constant 2004-2006 1000 I$)

China Net Production Value (constant 2004-2006 1000 I$)

Japan Net Production Value (constant 2004-2006 1000 I$)

Australia Net Production Value (constant 2004-2006 1000 I$)

New Zealand Net Production Value (constant 2004-2006 1000 I$)

Indonesia Net Production Value (constant 2004-2006 1000 I$)

Malaysia Net Production Value (constant 2004-2006 1000 I$)

Philippines Net Production Value (constant 2004-2006 1000 I$)

Thailand Net Production Value (constant 2004-2006 1000 I$)

Viet Nam Net Production Value (constant 2004-2006 1000 I$)

United States Fertilizer Agricultural Usage (Metric Tons), By Nutrient Type

Canada Fertilizer Agricultural Usage (Metric Tons), By Nutrient Type

Brazil Fertilizer Agricultural Usage (Metric Tons), By Nutrient Type

Mexico Fertilizer Agricultural Usage (Metric Tons), By Nutrient Type

France Fertilizer Agricultural Usage (Metric Tons), By Nutrient Type

Germany Fertilizer Agricultural Usage (Metric Tons), By Nutrient Type

Denmark Fertilizer Agricultural Usage (Metric Tons), By Nutrient Type

Ireland Fertilizer Agricultural Usage (Metric Tons), By Nutrient Type

Netherlands Fertilizer Agricultural Usage (Metric Tons), By Nutrient Type

Italy Fertilizer Agricultural Usage (Metric Tons), By Nutrient Type

Spain Fertilizer Agricultural Usage (Metric Tons), By Nutrient Type

K Fertilizer Agricultural Usage (Metric Tons), By Nutrient Type

Russia Fertilizer Agricultural Usage (Metric Tons), By Nutrient Type

Belarus Fertilizer Agricultural Usage (Metric Tons), By Nutrient Type

Poland Fertilizer Agricultural Usage (Metric Tons), By Nutrient Type

Ukraine Fertilizer Agricultural Usage (Metric Tons), By Nutrient Type

India Fertilizer Agricultural Usage (Metric Tons), By Nutrient Type

China Fertilizer Agricultural Usage (Metric Tons), By Nutrient Type

Japan Fertilizer Agricultural Usage (Metric Tons), By Nutrient Type

Australia Fertilizer Agricultural Usage (Metric Tons), By Nutrient Type

New Zealand Fertilizer Agricultural Usage (Metric Tons), By Nutrient Type

Indonesia Fertilizer Agricultural Usage (Metric Tons), By Nutrient Type

Malaysia Fertilizer Agricultural Usage (Metric Tons), By Nutrient Type

Philippines Fertilizer Agricultural Usage (Metric Tons), By Nutrient Type

Thailand Fertilizer Agricultural Usage (Metric Tons), By Nutrient Type

Viet Nam Fertilizer Agricultural Usage (Metric Tons), By Nutrient Type

Global Credit to Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing (US$ Mn)

Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Volume (000 Units), Region

Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Value (US$ Mn), Region

Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Volume (000 Units), Product Type

Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Value (US$ Mn), Product Type

Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Volume (000 Units), Crop Type

Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Value (US$ Mn), Crop Type

Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Volume (000 Units), Mode of Application

Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Value (US$ Mn), Mode of Application

Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Volume (000 Units), Form

Global Soluble Fertilizers Market Value (US$ Mn), Form

North America Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Volume (000 Units), Country

North America Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Value (US$ Mn), Country

North America Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Volume (000 Units), Product Type

North America Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Value (US$ Mn), Product Type

North America Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Volume (000 Units), Crop Type

North America Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Value (US$ Mn), Crop Type

North America Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Volume (000 Units), Mode of Application

North America Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Value (US$ Mn), Mode of Application

North America Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Volume (000 Units), Form

North America Soluble Fertilizers Market Value (US$ Mn), Form

Latin America Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Volume (000 Units), Country

Latin America Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Value (US$ Mn), Country

Latin America Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Volume (000 Units), Product Type

Latin America Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Value (US$ Mn), Product Type

Latin America Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Volume (000 Units), Crop Type

Latin America Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Value (US$ Mn), Crop Type

Latin America Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Volume (000 Units), Mode of Application

Latin America Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Value (US$ Mn), Mode of Application

Latin America Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Volume (000 Units), Form

Latin America Soluble Fertilizers Market Value (US$ Mn), Form

Europe Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Volume (000 Units), Country

Europe Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Value (US$ Mn), Country

Europe Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Volume (000 Units), Product Type

Europe Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Value (US$ Mn), Product Type

Europe Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Volume (000 Units), Crop Type

Europe Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Value (US$ Mn), Crop Type

Europe Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Volume (000 Units), Mode of Application

Europe Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Value (US$ Mn), Mode of Application

Europe Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Volume (000 Units), Form

Europe Soluble Fertilizers Market Value (US$ Mn), Form

Asia Pacific Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Volume (000 Units), Country

Asia Pacific Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Value (US$ Mn), Country

Asia Pacific Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Volume (000 Units), Product Type

Asia Pacific Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Value (US$ Mn), Product Type

Asia Pacific Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Volume (000 Units), Crop Type

Asia Pacific Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Value (US$ Mn), Crop Type

Asia Pacific Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Volume (000 Units), Mode of Application

Asia Pacific Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Value (US$ Mn), Mode of Application

Asia Pacific Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Volume (000 Units), Form

Asia Pacific Soluble Fertilizers Market Value (US$ Mn), Form