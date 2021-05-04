Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market – Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast from 2018-2023
Introduction
Water soluble are those types of fertilizers that are completely soluble in water, with a high level of purity and no (or very negligible) amounts of inert matter. Water soluble fertilizers are primarily delivered to plants in two methods – foliar and fertigation. Fertigation, which is an amalgamation of the words fertilizer and irrigation, involves supplying plants with the fertilizer through irrigation systems. Foliar spraying is the application of fertilizers primarily on the surface of plants rather than roots through any kind of spray systems (manual spraying, movable trucks, etc.).
Water soluble fertilizers are available as either soluble powders (granular) or as liquids. They mostly consist of Nitrogen, Phosphate (P2O5) and Potash (K20) as primary nutrients but also include products that deliver primary nutrients (N, P, K) in other formulations such as sulphates and nitrates.
Most water soluble fertilizers also consist of added secondary and micronutrients such as Magnesium, Zinc, Iron, Calcium, Manganese and Boron. All fertilizer products considered here are those that involve some combination of NPK nutrients (Straights and Blends) and not pure micronutrient fertilizers.
Within the liquid fertilizer products (soluble) only clear solutions and flowables (i.e. those liquid fertilizers that do not require continuous mechanical agitation to ensure solubility) are considered within the scope of the report.
Market Segmentation
The market has been segmented on the basis of crop type, mode of application, product type and product form.
Product Type: Straights, NPK Blends, NPK Blends High Quality (presence of micronutrients), and NPK Blends High Quality +
Product Form: Solid, Liquid Fertilizers
Crop Type: Fruits, Vegetables & Melons (FVM), Horticulture, Turf and Landscape, Industrial Crops, and Food Crops
Mode of Application: Foliar and Fertigation
Key Impact Factors
The market is influenced by several macro factors such as:
Global Crop Production & Yield Statistics
Agriculture Producer Price Index
Net Agriculture Production Values
Fertilizer Use Per Hectare Cropland
Fertilizer Nutrients Demand
Demand Drivers
Meat & Dairy Consumption:Modern farms, which employ efficient production components such as water soluble fertilizers, are an ideal source for efficient feed inputs. Integration and penetration of fertigated farmlands into the meat supply chain is an inevitable phenomenon.
Growth in Fertigation:Fertigation is an agro-technique wherein crops are supplied with fertilizers through irrigation systems. Although there are several types of irrigation systems, fertigation generally refers to irrigation that delivers nutrients to the plant roots. Drip irrigation is the dominant type of fertigation system. The key advantages of using fertigation is the control the cultivator gets over input variables such as nutrient concentrations, dosage timings and frequency of application.
Soluble Fertilizers – Increase in Profitability and Yield:The primary attributes of water soluble fertilizers are the increased nutrient uptake, quick results, increased yield and profitability.
Energy Prices and Bioethanol Production:It is estimated that over 90% of ammonia production costs (cash) are due to natural gas. Therefore, any changes in energy prices have a direct result on the fertilizer industry. It is estimated that nearly 3% of global nitrogen consumption in the year 2013 was used in biofuel crops. Therefore, the growth in biofuel production has a net positive impact on nitrogen consumption.
Government Schemes and Support
Similar to other agricultural inputs, fertilizers are also significantly dependent on government subsidies and support. This support often takes the form of reduced retail prices, lowered import tariffs, last-mile retail distribution support, introduction of new products, awareness campaigns, research project funding, and in some cases direct cash transfers to end-users (farmers). The approach a country or region takes is dependent on the broader policy and strategic goals adopted by it.
China is aiming to drastically reduce usage of chemical fertilizers and pesticides by the year 2020. In view of this, they attached a 1% annual growth rate cap for chemical fertilizers in the country. This is expected to increase the adoption of organic fertilizers.
Geographic Analysis
The water soluble fertilizers consumption in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific is covered in the report.
In the year 2017, North America is estimated to have a 44.7% market share in the overall market followed by Europe (40.6%), Asia Pacific (10.2%) and Latin America. The global water soluble fertilizers market is estimated to be valued at US$ 11.3 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.
Pricing Analysis
China produces water soluble fertilizers at very low costs due to several factors such as – Poor Quality when compared to western products, Extensive use of coal as an energy source thereby escaping from natural gas price fluctuations, access to cheaper raw materials, low labor costs, lack of product specialization and negligible R&D spending. Such low prices can impact the sales of global brands in price sensitive countries such as India and ASEAN region.
Key Players
The companies covered in the report include: Sociedad Qumica y Minera de Chile(SQM), Yara International ASA, Israel Chemicals Limited, KEMAPCOArab Fertilizers & Chemicals Industries LTD, Coromandel International Limited, Haifa Chemicals, Timac Agro International, GreenHas Italia, Miller Chemical and Fertilizers, SIRIAC ITALY, CIFO ITALY, and CTS Group – Agrica.
Table of Contents
Market Introduction
Market Definition
Market Taxonomy
Research Methodology
Executive Summary
Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Analysis
Production Process
Fertilizer Consumption Seasonality
Industry Supply Chain Analysis
Consumption Function
Global Crop Production and Yield Statistics
Agriculture Producer Price Index
Net Agriculture Production Values
Fertilizer Use Per Hectare Cropland
Fertilizer Nutrients Demand
Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market – Demand Drivers
Food Security Concerns
Increasing Meat & Dairy Consumption
Growth in Fertigation
Soluble Fertilizers – Increase in Profitability & Yield
Energy Prices and Bioethanol Production
Prominent Trends
Government Schemes and Support
Pricing Analysis
Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Analysis
Market Size and Analysis, By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Market Size and Analysis, By Mode of Application
Foliar
Fertigation
Market Size and Analysis, By Crop Type
Fruits, Vegetables & Melons (FVM)
Horticulture, Turf and Landscapes
Industrial Crops
Food Crops
Market Size and Analysis, By Form
Solid
Liquid
Market Size and Analysis, By Product Type
Straights
NPK Blends
NPK Blends High Quality
NPK Blends High Quality+
Market Share Analysis
North America Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Analysis
Introduction
Prominent Trends
North America Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Analysis, by Country
S.
Canada
Market Size and Analysis, By Mode of Application
Foliar
Fertigation
Market Size and Analysis, By Crop Type
Fruits, Vegetables & Melons (FVM)
Horticulture, Turf and Landscapes
Industrial Crops
Food Crops
Market Size and Analysis, By Form
Solid
Liquid
Market Size and Analysis, By Product Type
Straights
NPK Blends
NPK Blends High Quality
NPK Blends High Quality+
Market Share Analysis
By Country
By Product Type
By Crop Type
By Form
By Mode of Application
Latin America Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Analysis
Introduction
Prominent Trends
Latin America Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Analysis, by Country
Mexico
Brazil
Others
Market Size and Analysis, By Mode of Application
Foliar
Fertigation
Market Size and Analysis, By Crop Type
Fruits, Vegetables & Melons (FVM)
Horticulture, Turf and Landscapes
Industrial Crops
Food Crops
Market Size and Analysis, By Form
Solid
Liquid
Market Size and Analysis, By Product Type
Straights
NPK Blends
NPK Blends High Quality
NPK Blends High Quality+
Market Share Analysis
Europe Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Analysis
Introduction
Prominent Trends
Europe Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Analysis, by Country
Germany
K.
Spain
France
Italy
Russia
Others
Market Size and Analysis, By Mode of Application
Foliar
Fertigation
Market Size and Analysis, By Crop Type
Fruits, Vegetables & Melons (FVM)
Horticulture, Turf and Landscapes
Industrial Crops
Food Crops
Market Size and Analysis, By Form
Solid
Liquid
Market Size and Analysis, By Product Type
Straights
NPK Blends
NPK Blends High Quality
NPK Blends High Quality+
Market Share Analysis
Asia Pacific Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Analysis
Introduction
Prominent Trends
Asia Pacific Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Analysis, by Country
India
China
Australia & New Zealand
Japan
Others
Market Size and Analysis, By Mode of Application
Foliar
Fertigation
Market Size and Analysis, By Crop Type
Fruits, Vegetables & Melons (FVM)
Horticulture, Turf and Landscapes
Industrial Crops
Food Crops
Market Size and Analysis, By Form
Solid
Liquid
Market Size and Analysis, By Product Type
Straights
NPK Blends
NPK Blends High Quality
NPK Blends High Quality+
Market Share Analysis
Industry Structure
Strategic Analysis
Competitive Strategies
Mergers & Acquisitions Activity
Co-operative Agreements
Company Profiles (Overview, Product/Service Details, Geographic Scope, Financials, Strategic Intent & Approach, Core Competencies & Competitive Advantage and Key developments)
Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL)
Sociedad Qumica Y Minera De Chile (SQM)
Yara International Asa
Haifa Chemicals Ltd.
Coromandel International Ltd.
KEMAPCO Arab Fertilizers & Chemical Industries
GreenHas Italia
TimacAgro International
CTS Group – Agrica
CIFO Italy
SIRIAC Italy
Miller Chemicals and Fertilizers
Prognosis for the Future
