Global Welding Equipment Market | Details Analysis By Top Key Players Air Liquide S.A, Arcon Welding Equipment, Denyo, Fronius International

Welding Equipment Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

Welding is a fabrication or sculptural technique used for the purpose of joining metals or thermoplastics. It is a cost efficient and effective technique of creating bonds between two or more parts. Flux and fillers are called welding equipment used to create joints. Filler melts during the process of welding to create joint and flux acts as a deoxidizer preventing the weld against formation of any porosity. Welding equipment are made up of Steel, aluminum, copper, ilmenite, nickel, and rutile.

The growing welding equipment market is driven by significant driving factors such as rise upsurge in global steel consumption, construction and infrastructure, automobile and transportation, marine, power generation, oil and gas etc. Additionally, with the increasing trend of new designs in construction and automobile sector, and retrofitting is further increasing the demand. However, with slow adoption of welding technology is hindering the growth of market. With rapid industrialization and urbanization in Asia and Latin America is expected to flourish the welding equipment market.

Some of the Major Players In Welding Equipment Market:

Air Liquide S.A.

Arcon Welding Equipment LLC.

Denyo Co., Ltd.

Fronius International GmbH

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Kemppi Oy.

Obara Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

The Lincoln Electric Company

Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Co. Ltd.

The global welding equipment market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented as arc welding, resistance welding, oxyfuel welding, ultrasonic welding, others (laser beam welding, etc.). Similarly, on the basis of end users the market is sub-segmented into aerospace, automotive and transport, construction, power generation, oil & gas, and others.

The global welding equipment market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented as arc welding, resistance welding, oxyfuel welding, ultrasonic welding, others (laser beam welding, etc.). Similarly, on the basis of end users the market is sub-segmented into aerospace, automotive and transport, construction, power generation, oil & gas, and others.

Welding Equipment Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Welding Equipment Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Welding Equipment Market in these regions.

