Global Wheat Seed Treatment Market: Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2018-2023
Description
Wheat is commonly consumed across the globe and thus increasing population impacts the wheat seed treatment markets. Due to increasing trends of agronomy, the demand for the development of high-quality seeds through genetically modified organisms gained significance. The seed treatment is where the seeds are treated with a chemical, antimicrobial prior to the planting. The pressure from regulatory requirements, climatic changes and increasing rate of crop rotation demanded for seed treatment that includes protection during germination period which supports early plant development and enhances tolerance towards climatic changes and crop insects at an early stage. Most of the Crop protection products contain toxic chemicals hence a lot of safety concerns are centered on it. By improving the quality of seed treatment products with low rates that offer ease of application gives a competitive advantage for the companies. Low amount of active ingredients are needed for protection against insect pests and fungal diseases in seed treatment.
End-user/Technology
Wheat is one of the largest protein sources in the human body and thus there is a lot of demand for wheat across the globe. The world is moving towards the sustainable development and innovative agriculture farming practices. Biological agents are researched extensively to suit organic and sustainable farming. The agronomy trends opened the scope of research in innovative seed treatment products that not only takes care of environment and health hazards but also give farmers a good quality yield.
Market Dynamics:
With the growth of the commercial seeds market, the global demand for seed treatment has increased. Due to the reduction in arable land and awareness in farming techniques, the need for high yield productivity has been boosted. The environmental concerns and toxicity of chemicals in insecticides, fungicides usage is likely to spur the market growth.
Market Segmentation
The total market is split on the basis of:
Function:
Seed enhancement applications
Crop protection applications
Type:
Biological
Physical
Chemical
Region:
North America
Europe
The Asia Pacific
Latin America
The Middle East and Africa
Regional/Geographic Analysis
Though North America is the largest consumer of the seed treatment products for wheat, the Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing markets for the wheat seed treatment. The US is the largest treated seed exporting country in the world.
Opportunities
The increasing global population and wheat being the commonly consumed food the demand for wheat directly impacts the wheat seed treatment markets. The less arable land demands the high productivity to cater the needs of the increasing population. The increasing agronomy trends and the awareness among the farmers on the farming techniques are likely to spur the growth of the wheat seed treatment markets.
Key Players
Some of the key players in this market space include BASF SE, DUPONT, BAYER CropScience AG, Germains seed technology, Brettyoung Limited, NUFARM LTD, Valent USA Corporation, ChemturaAgrosolutions, INTX Microbials LLC, Wolf TraxInc, Monsanto, Syngenta, Bio works Inc, Adama Agricultural solutions Ltd, INCOTEC Group BV etc.
