Growth of Egg Powder Market Report in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2025

Egg powder includes powder made from bird eggs, and these are fully dehydrated eggs. It also known as dried egg products that include whole egg powder, egg yolk powder, egg albumen powder, and egg powder mix or a blend of egg powder. In the food industry, bakery and confectionery are the major segments that account for a higher demand, followed by meat products and sauces and dressings. The food segment accounts for a significant revenue share in theÂ global egg powder market, and is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period. Currently, the demand for egg powder is also rising among personal care products, cosmetics, animal feed, and pet food products.Â

These factors have a direct impact on the application of egg powder. Egg powder is experiencing increase in its use, especially in the bakery industry. Eggs are one of the important ingredients in most bakery products, and are used extensively across the globe. Bakers prefer to use egg powder instead of whole eggs, owing to multiple reasons such as longer shelf life and ease in shipping and transportation. The North America bakery industry is around US$ 32 Bn, which holds the second position after Europe. The increasing demand for healthy bakery products across North America is expected to drive the demand for egg powder across the region.

The global Egg Powder market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Egg Powder market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Egg Powder in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Egg Powder in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Egg Powder market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Egg Powder market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Ovostar Union

Adriaan Goede

Rose Acre Farms

Rembrandt Enterprises

Pulviver

Wulro

Agroholding Avangard

Deb-El Foods

Sanovo Egg

Venky’s

Ovobel Foods

Bouwhuis Enthoven

Igreca

Henningsen Foods

Oskaloosa Foods

Derovo

Ballas Egg

Interovo Egg

Farm Pride Food

SKM EGG Products

Market size by Product

Whole Egg Powder

Egg Yolk Powder

Egg Albumen Powder

Egg Powder Mix

Market size by End User

Food

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Nutraceuticals and Pharma

Animal Feed and Pet Food

HoReCa

Egg Powder Production by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of Central and South America, Middle East and , Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyse and research the global Egg Powder status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Egg Powder manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyse the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyse each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Egg Powder :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Egg Powder market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

