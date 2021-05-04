Growth of Shaft Couplings Market Report in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Shaft Couplings Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 120 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A shaft coupling is a device used to connect two shafts together at their ends for the purpose of transmitting power.

During 2017, the flexible couplings market segment accounted for the major shares of the shaft couplings market. Factors such as the high preference for flexible couplings to transmit power to perpheral equipment and its ability to absorb shocks and vibrations, will contribute to the growth of the flexible couplings market segment in the coming years.

According to this shaft couplings market research report, the oil and gas industry be the major end-user to the shaft couplings market until 2023. The increasing usage of shaft couplings to improve disc geometry, ensure efficient work, and to offer support for different kinds of loads, will be the major factor driving the market’s growth in this end-user segment.

The Shaft Couplings market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Shaft Couplings

This report studies the global market size of Shaft Couplings in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Shaft Couplings in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Shaft Couplings market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Shaft Couplings market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Altra Industrial Motion

Rexnord

SKF

Timken

Tsubakimoto Chain

Voith

ABB

Cross+Morse

Eriks Corporation

Jakob Antriebstechnik

KTR Systems

Mayr

MecVel

Motion Industries

Nabeya Bi-tech Kaisha (NBK)

Shaft Couplings Breakdown Data by Type

Flexible Couplings

Rigid Couplings

Shaft Couplings Breakdown Data by Application

Oil and Gas Industry

Mining and Minerals Industry

Power Industry

Other

Shaft Couplings Production by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of Central and South America, Middle East and , Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyse and research the global Shaft Couplings status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Shaft Couplings manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyse the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyse each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Shaft Couplings :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Shaft Couplings market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

