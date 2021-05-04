Health Ingredients Market Analysis 2019-2027: Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

This report provides in depth study of “Health Ingredients Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Health Ingredients Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Health ingredients are added to improve the functionality as well as the quality of nutrition of the food products. Growing incidences of obesity, heart diseases, and lifestyle-related health conditions like diabetes have highlighted the necessity of including health ingredients in our regime. Vitamins, minerals, proteins, fibers, plants and fruit extracts are some sources of such ingredients. Vitamins and minerals ensure supply of nutrients while protein is necessary for a healthy diet. Similarly, plants and fruits extracts have been found helpful in treating chronic diseases. Health ingredients may be used as additives in the food products or as supplements to perform target specific actions. Personalized nutrition trends in the food industry and nutrigenomics have enabled the health ingredients market to manufacture need-based products. These products serve functional purposes such as supporting the immune system, aiding digestion, promoting mental health, beauty, and cardiovascular health among others.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Health Ingredients Market from 2017 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Health Ingredients Market by Source, Type, Function and Application from 2017 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Health Ingredients Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

Some of the Major Players In Health Ingredients Market:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arla Foods

Associated British Foods plc

BASF SE

Cargill, Incorporated.

FrieslandCampina Ingredients

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Tate & Lyle PLC

An exclusive Health Ingredients Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Health Ingredients Market By Source, by Function, By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Health Ingredients Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The health ingredients market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing incidences of lifestyle-related health issues coupled with a shift in consumer preferences from nutrition- based towards health-specific food. Growing demands for fortified food and beverages products is another major factor contributing to the growth of the health ingredients market. However, lack of awareness in emerging economies about prebiotics, probiotics and other health ingredients is likely to restrict the growth of the health ingredients market. On the other hand, plant-based health ingredients offer lucrative opportunities for the key players involved in the global health ingredients market during the forecast period.

The “Global Health Ingredients Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of health ingredients market with detailed market segmentation by source, type, function, application, and geography. The global health ingredients market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading health ingredients market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global health ingredients market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The health ingredients market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting health ingredients market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the health ingredients market in these regions.

Global Health Ingredients Market – By Source

Plant

Animal

Microbial

Synthetic

Global Health Ingredients Market – By Type

Proteins

Vitamins

Minerals

Prebiotics

Nutritional Lipids

Probiotics

Plant and Fruit Extracts

Enzymes

Others

Global Health Ingredients Market – By Function

Weight Management

Immunity Enhancement

Gut Health Management

Joint Health Management

Heart Health Management

Eye Health Management

Brain Health Management

Others

Global Health Ingredients Market – By Application

Food

Beverages

Animal Feed

Personal Care

Others

Global Health Ingredients Market – By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• South America (SAM

