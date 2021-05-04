Home Decor Market – Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Of Top Key Players, Forecast To 2020

Premium Market Insights latest report, “Home Decor Market – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

The Home Decor Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The world home decor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2015 – 2020. Floor covering segment occupied the largest market share in 2014, followed by furniture. In 2014, world home decor market was dominated by Asia-Pacific region and the region is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Get PDF SAMPLE COPY at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00014594

The List of Companies

Inter IKEA Group

Forbo International SA

Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Herman Miller, Inc.

Ashley Furniture Industries, Ltd.

Kimball International

Duresta Upholstery Ltd.

Request Discount at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00014594

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 MARKET OVERVIEW

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

4 WORLD HOME DECOR MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2014-2020, $MILLION

5 WORLD HOME DECOR MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY, 2014-2020, $MILLION

6 COMPANY PROFILES

Learn More – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/reports-amr/home-decor-market

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.