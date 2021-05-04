Impressive growth by   Kitchen Appliances Market is thriving worldwide by eminent key players by Electrolux , Whirlpool , Samsung  , Philips , Morphy Richard , Dacor , General Electric, Life is Good  , Haier , Panasonic

Kitchen appliances are instruments or devices designed for the smooth functioning of kitchen activities. Kitchen appliances operate with the help of either gas or electricity. They are used mainly for cooking, storage and cleaning functions in a kitchen. Although major portion of kitchen appliances are operated by electricity; cooking fuel, renewable and solar energy also play an important role in the operation of kitchen appliances. Stove, refrigerator and dishwashers are some of the major devices used in kitchen. Kitchen appliances also comprise of minor appliances such as blenders, food processors, coffee makers, usually designed for countertops. These appliances are less expensive and used for some specialty purposes. Kitchen appliances are gaining popularity due to the rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles of people, which in turn is narrowing the price gap between similar consumer products offered by different companies. In addition to this, technological advancements in appliances have also catalyzed the growth of kitchen appliances market. Easy and functional appliances are the need of the hour, which has led to the development of smart and efficient appliances. The massive energy consumption of kitchen devices is a major concern for the market.

Top Key Players

Electrolux , Whirlpool , Samsung , Philips , Morphy Richard , Dacor , General Electric, Life is Good , Haier , Panasonic

The global kitchen appliances market is segmented based on types, user application, fuel type, product structure and geography. By type, the market is segmented into refrigerator, cooking appliance, dishwasher and other minor appliances. The user application segment includes household and commercial applications. In terms of fuel types, the market is segmented into gas, electricity and others. Others include solar energy, renewable energy, fuel wood, and biogas. By product structure, market is divided into free stand and built-in appliances. A study with respect to region is conducted to perform in-depth analysis of kitchen appliances across various geographies. The regions examined are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the kitchen appliances market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2013-2020 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market

Porter’s Five Forces model and SWOT analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented based on types, user application, fuel type, product structure, and geography.

MARKET BY TYPE

Refrigerator

Cooking appliance

Dishwasher

Others

MARKET BY USER APPLICATION

Household

Commercial

MARKET BY FUEL TYPE

Cooking gas

Electricity

Others

MARKET BY STRUCTURE

Built-in

Free stand

