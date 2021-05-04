Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Observing a Vibrant Growth Owing to Increasing Demand for Highly Effective Health Offerings in the Market

The global intravenous immunoglobulin market is segmented by application into neurology, haematology, immunology, dermatology and others; by immunoglobulin type into IgA, IgD, IgE, IgG and IgM; by end-user into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others and by regions. The intravenous immunoglobulin market is anticipated to mask a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

New uses of intravenous immunoglobulin are being discovered through rigorous R&D activities which are expected to boost the revenue of the market in upcoming years. Additionally, many multi-national companies are concentrating towards new product advances in Intravenous Immunoglobulin. Currently, the market is observing a vibrant growth owing to increasing demand for highly effective health offerings in the market. Further, the market is expected to grow strongly even more on the back of increasing neurological disorders and the applications of immunoglobulin in the treatment process.

With a highly developed healthcare sector, North America is panned to observe substantial growth in the intravenous immunoglobulin market due to the growing rate of cancer prevalent population and long term disease suffering in the region. North America is further estimated to be followed by Europe in terms of consumption which can be attributed to the expanding geriatric population across the region and the presence of high aging population prevalent countries such as Greece, Italy and others over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to drive the demand and positively impact the market growth during the forecast period on account of increasing healthcare expenditure across the region along with rising R&D activities and growing governmental support for advancements in healthcare offerings around the countries such as India, China, Japan and others.

Increasing Disorders due to Immunodeficiency

On the back of high prevalence rate of malnutrition, poor sanitary conditions and human immune deficiency virus (HIV) infection, the number of immunodeficiency diseases is at a rise which is further anticipated to propel the intravenous immunoglobulin market over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing incidence rate of various types of cancers with cancer positioned as the second leading cause of deaths around the globe and with an estimated rise to 18.1 million new cases of cancer in the year 2018 as per WHO is driving the intravenous immunoglobulin market across the globe. Besides, patients with long-lasting serious disorders are increasing, resulting in rise in number of cancer patients, subsequently contributing towards the positive growth of the market.

However, the various side effects associated with every type of immunoglobulin product from patient to patient along with relative stringent government regulations is estimated to serve as restraining factor in the growth of the intravenous immunoglobulin market during the forecast period.

The report titled “Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global intravenous immunoglobulin market in terms of market segmentation by application, by immunoglobulin type, by end-user and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global intravenous immunoglobulin market which includes company profiling of Baxter, Abeona Therapeutics, BDI Pharma, Biotest AG., China Biologic Products, Inc., CSL Behring, Grifols Inc., Kedrion S.p.A, Octapharma, Shire and other prominent players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global intravenous immunoglobulin market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

