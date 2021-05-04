Laboratory Information System Market Emerging Trend, Technological Growth and High Demand –Sunquest Information Systems, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Epic Corporation , Medical Information Technology

Laboratory Information System Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the Laboratory Information System Manufacturers and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the Laboratory Information System market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.

Laboratory Information System market is accounted for $1.25 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $2.41 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2015 to 2022. Demand for laboratory information systems, government initiatives and backing from IT players are fueling the market growth. However, lack of qualified professionals and interoperability issues are hampering market growth. Emerging markets and personalized medicine coupled with IT systems will provide huge opportunity for the global market. Clinical diagnostics laboratory information system segment captures the largest market share. On the basis of end user, the clinical segment shares the largest market. Software segment is expected to emerge as most remunerative component segment due to enhancements of new software products. North America is the largest market followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market among all the emerging regions during the forecast period.

Major Key Players of the Laboratory Information System Market are:

Sunquest Information Systems, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Epic Corporation , Medical Information Technology, Inc., CompuGroup Medical AG, Computer Programs and Systems,Inc., Merge Healthcare,Inc, Orchard Software Corporation, Abbott Informatics, LabWare,Inc, LabLynx, Inc, PerkinElmer,Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, ID Business Solutions Ltd, Waters Corporation, LabVantage Solutions, Inc., STARLIMS Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Components Covered:

– Software

– Hardware

– Services

Delivery Modes Covered:

– On-premises

– Cloud-based

– Web-based

Products Covered:

– Standalone LIS

– Integrated LIS

End Users Covered:

– Hospital

– Clinics

– Independent laboratories

– Physician Office Laboratories (POL)

– Other End users

o Blood banks

o Nursing homes

Applications Covered:

– Drug delivery laboratory information systems

– Clinical diagnostics laboratory information systems

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Laboratory Information System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Laboratory Information System market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Laboratory Information System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Laboratory Information System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Laboratory Information System industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

