Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Share, Trends, Outlook, Analysis and Forecast Till 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market by Surgery (Glaucoma in Conjunction with Cataract, and Stand-Alone Glaucoma), Target (Trabecular Meshwork, Suprachoroidal Space, and Others), Product (MIGS Stents, MIGS Shunts, and Other) and End User (Eye Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, and Outpatient Surgical Centers) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market was valued at $144 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $912 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 30.1% from 2017 to 2023. Minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices can be are employed in any glaucoma surgery that avoids conjunctival dissection, and includes an ab interno incision for the treatment of patients suffering from glaucoma. The advent of MIGS devices has transformed the patients care with mild-to-moderate glaucoma conditions. In addition, improved safety profile as well as less time required for recovery after surgery as compared to more invasive techniques increases the demand for MIGS devices. This propels manufacturers to introduce efficient MIGS devices such as stents, shunts, and minimally invasive implants in the market. Moreover, glaucoma is the primary cause of irreversible blindness across the globe, and it was estimated that around 4% of the global population suffered from glaucoma in 2014. This has increased the demand for MIGS devices in the treatment of glaucoma.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3540

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis with the current trends and future estimations of the global minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

The quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of key segments of the industry is provided to understand the types of minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices used globally.

Key players and their strategies are analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Key Segments:

By Surgery

– Glaucoma in Conjunction with Cataract

– Stand Alone Glaucoma

By Target

– Trabecular Meshwork

– Suprachoroidal Space

– Others

By Product

– MIGS Stents

– MIGS Shunts

– Other

By End User

– Eye Hospitals

– Ophthalmology Clinics

– Outpatient Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– France

– Germany

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– South Africa

– Turkey

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest of LAMEA

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/minimally-invasive-glaucoma-surgery-migs-devices-market-amr

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. TOP PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in the geriatric population along with increasing prevalence of glaucoma worldwide

3.5.1.2. Increase in focus of key players in the development of MIGS stents

3.5.1.3. Rise in the demand for combined glaucoma and cataract surgeries

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Reimbursement barriers regarding MIGS devices

3.5.2.2. Dearth of skilled professionals

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Rapid transition from glaucoma medications to minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries

CHAPTER 4 MINIMALLY INVASIVE GLAUCOMA SURGERY (MIGS) DEVICES MARKET, BY SURGERY

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. GLAUCOMA IN CONJUNCTION WITH CATARACT

4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. STAND-ALONE GLAUCOMA

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 MINIMALLY INVASIVE GLAUCOMA TARGET (MIGS) DEVICES MARKET, BY TARGET

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. TRABECULAR MESHWORK

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.3. SUPRACHOROIDAL SPACE

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.4. OTHERS

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

Continue…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3540



About Us:



KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:



KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com