Mobile Generator Market 2019 | Emerging Economies By Top Players Atlas COPCO , Briggs & Stratton , Caterpillar , Cummins

The modular generator sets that are pre-dominantly used to provide electricity at certain events or concerts, at construction sites, and as backup power during power outages comprise the scope of mobile generators. The mobile generators provide users with dependable gaseous and diesel power at various places ranging from remote construction sites to public events or even in the case of disaster relief operations. The mobile generators are built to withstand the harsh climatic conditions and they run for longer hours in various primary as well as standby applications.

The rising infrastructural construction activity globally due to advent of smart cities is anticipated to boost the mobile generator market exponentially. However, the limitations attached with the power generation capabilities of the mobile generators coupled with adoption of advanced energy storage systems are considered to be the major hindrances in the adoption of the mobile generators. Positive outlook of the construction sector in various developing economies like India and China is anticipated to further provide good opportunities to the players operating in the mobile generator market.

TOP KEY PLAYERS OF THIS REPORT

1. Atlas COPCO

2. Briggs & Stratton Corporation

3. Caterpillar Inc.

4. Cummins Inc.

5. Doosan Portable Power

6. FG Wilson

7. Genei Industries, Inc.

8. Generac Power Systems, Inc.

9. Kohler Co.

10. Winco Inc.

The “Global Mobile Generator Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Mobile generator market with detailed market segmentation by fuel type, power range, end-user, and geography. The global mobile generator market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading mobile generator market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global mobile generator market is segmented on the basis of fuel type, power range, and end-user. On the basis of fuel type, the mobile generator market is segmented into diesel generators and gaseous generators. The mobile generator market on the basis of the power range is classified into 8 to 20, 21 to 90, 91 to 370, and 371 to 500. Based on end-user, the mobile generator market is segmented into industrial, construction, disaster relief, oil field, military, municipal fleets, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global mobile generator market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The mobile generator market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the mobile generator market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the mobile generator market in these regions.

