New Zealand Medical Imaging Services Market Research, Demand, key Trends & Forecast until 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “New Zealand Medical Imaging Services Market by Scans (Computed Tomography (CT) Scan, X-ray Imaging, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Ultrasound Imaging, Nuclear Imaging, and Mammography) and Application (Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN) Health, Orthopedics and Musculoskeletal, Neuro and Spine, Cardiovascular and Thoracic, General Imaging, Breast Health, and Others) – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The New Zealand Medical Imaging Services Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The New Zealand medical imaging services market is expected to reach $668 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2023. The area of medical imaging comprises various modalities to capture images of the human body for diagnosis and treatment of multiple diseases. Thus, this process plays a vital role in improving public health, evolving from bedside monitoring to high-end digital scanning. Rapid growth in geriatric population is expected to provide an impetus for technological innovations in the imaging industry.

The New Zealand medical imaging services market is driven by increase in prevalence of chronic diseases in New Zealand. In addition, surge in technological advancements in medical imaging and the trend of early diagnosis among people contribute to this growth. However, the high cost associated with the use of sophisticated imaging modalities is expected to hamper the growth. Moreover, high requirement for multiple medical imaging modalities for early diagnosis of diseases provides a major opportunity for key market players in the country.

This report segments the New Zealand medical imaging services market on the basis of scans, application, and city to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on scans, it is divided into computed tomography (CT) scan, X-ray imaging, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound imaging, nuclear imaging, and mammography. Based on application, it is classified into obstetrics/gynecology (OB/GYN) health, orthopedics and musculoskeletal, neuro and spine, cardiovascular and thoracic, general imaging, breast health, and others. Cities analyzed in this market are Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton, Tauranga, and rest of New Zealand.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the New Zealand medical imaging services market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth analysis of medical imaging services based on scans such as MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, CT scan, mammography, and others is carried out in the report.

The medical imaging services market scenario in New Zealand is comprehensively analyzed in accordance to the key cities.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Scans

– Computed Tomography (CT) Scan

– X-ray Imaging

– Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

– Ultrasound Imaging

– Nuclear Imaging

– Mammography



By Application

– Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN) Health

– Orthopedics and Musculoskeletal

– Neuro and Spine

– Cardiovascular and Thoracic

– General Imaging

– Breast Health

– Others

By City

– Christchurch

– Auckland

– Wellington

– Hamilton

– Tauranga

– Rest of New Zealand



KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

– Abbott Laboratories

– GE Healthcare

– Philips Healthcare

– Hitachi Medical Corporation

– Hologic, Inc.

– Siemens Healthcare

– Samsung Medison

– Shimadzu Corporation

– Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

– Esaote S.P.A

– Fujifilm Corporation.

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Technological advancements related to medical imaging modalities

3.4.1.2. Increase in incidence of chronic diseases

3.4.1.3. High focus on early diagnosis of diseases

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Shortage of helium hampers the adoption of MRI systems

3.4.2.2. High cost of sophisticated medical imaging modalities

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Increase in demand for use of multiple medical imaging modalities together

CHAPTER 4: NEW ZEALAND MEDICAL IMAGING SERVICES MARKET, BY SCANS

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast (value and volume)

4.2. Computed tomography (CT) scan

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast (value and volume)

4.3. X-ray imaging

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast (value and volume)

4.4. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast (value and volume)

4.5. Ultrasound imaging

4.5.1. Key market trends

4.5.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.5.3. Market size and forecast (value and volume)

4.6. Nuclear imaging

4.6.1. Key market trends

4.6.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.6.3. Market size and forecast (value and volume)

4.7. Mammography

4.7.1. Key market trends

4.7.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.7.3. Market size and forecast (value and volume)

Continue…



