Off-Road Vehicles Market Forecast & Industry Overview to 2024

A detailed analysis of the Off-Road Vehicles Market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study. A comprehensive document comprising details about vital parameters such as the industry ecosystem analysis, market segmentation, and the vendor matrix, the Off-Road Vehicles Market report also contains information on the pivotal industry insights for core players to look out for.

Vehicle analysis:

Vehicle segmentation: The report claims that the vehicle landscape of the Off-Road Vehicles Market is subdivided into –

All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV)

Side by Side Vehicles (SSV)

Off-Road Motorcycles

Snowmobiles

Important pointers encompassed pertaining to the vehicle spectrum:

Major details about the vehicle spectrum are provided in the report.

The study elaborates on the remuneration forecast of each of the vehicle categories by the end of the anticipated duration.

The market share which each of the vehicle segments account are mentioned in the study.

Also, the most proliferating trends that the vehicle spectrum is characterized by are also entailed.

SSV market share is expected to witness growth at around 6% from 2018 to 2024. This can be credited to the benefits offered such as increased mobility, rollover protecting bars and storage facility. In 2017, Dakar Rally held in South America, introduced the special category as a side-by-side vehicle class along with cars, trucks, and bikes.

Application analysis:

Application segmentation: The report states the application landscape of the Off-Road Vehicles Market to be split into –

Utility

Sports

Recreation

Military

Important pointers encompassed pertaining to the application spectrum:

Substantial details about the application spectrum are provided in the report.

The study mentions about the valuation estimate of each of the application categories in detail, by the end of the forecast period.

The market share that each of the application segments account are mentioned in the study.

The trends that the application landscape is defined by are also contained in the report.

Recreation segment accounted for over USD 3.5 billion in 2017. Rising product demand owing to improved leisure and touring activities among consumers primarily driving industry growth. Electric ATV has captured the strong attention from consumers owing to improved performance, easy to operate and less maintenance thereby propelling product landscape.

Region analysis:

Region segmentation: The report claims that the region landscape of the Off-Road Vehicles Market is subdivided into –

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Important pointers encompassed pertaining to the region spectrum:

The report encompasses major details about the region

The target valuation that each of the sub-segments of the region landscape will procure by the end of the anticipate period are mentioned in the report.

The market share that these sub-segments held are also entailed in the study.

The global trends that define the region landscape are discussed in the report.

North America off-road vehicles are expected to capture over 55% industry share by 2024. Augmented government expenditure for improving recreational activities to attract more consumers stimulating industry share. Huge consumer base along with presence of infrastructure for using ATVs are primarily boosting the product demand. The rising popularity of off-road sports events such as Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, The Off-Road Championship (TORC), Grand National Cross Country are instigating the business growth.

