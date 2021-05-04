Paint Additives Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023

Paint Additives Market Overview:

Paint Additives Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.4% during the assessment period, 2018–2023. The global paint additives market is mainly driven by the growing demand from the industrial and architectural segments. Moreover, the growth in the global paint and coating industry directly affects the demand for paint additives. Paints and coatings are extensively used in various industries ranging from oil and gas to automotive. Furthermore, growing inclination to green paint is a major opportunity for the market and is expected to generate a substantial revenue during the review period. However, strict environmental regulations regarding the VOC content in paints is expected hinder the growth of the global market.

Paint Additives Market Segmentation:

The global paint additives market is segmented into product type, application, and region.

On the basis of the product type, the market is segregated into rheology modifiers, biocides, anti-foamers, wetting and dispersion agents, and others. The rheology modifiers were the largest segment in 2017 and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. The segment accounted for over 25% of the total revenue of the global paint additive market. These additives are major ingredients used in paints, coatings, and inks to enhance the properties and characteristic of the fluids. Rheology modifiers also reduce spattering during application hence are extensively used in wide range of industries.

On the basis of the application, the market is segregated into architectural, industrial, wood and furniture, automotive and others. The architectural application segment accounted for the largest market share owing to increasing demand for the residential and commercial building. Architectural coatings are used in roofs, walls, and deck finishes among others. Based on the region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:

Based on the region, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was leading the paint additives market in 2017 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the review period with construction and automobile industry.

North America emerged as the second largest market in 2017 owing to the presence of major paint and coating manufacturers. Furthermore, the burgeoning automobile industry coupled with increased spending on construction activities is likely to propel the market growth.

Europe is a prominent region in the global paint additives market with growing paint and coatings industry as a result of rising construction spending in Germany. However, the strict EU regulations in the region are expected to restrict the market growth to some extent.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets, which are likely to show healthy growth during the review period. The growing industrialization in this region is projected to drive the growth of the paint additives market.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the key players operating in the global paint additives market are Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., BASF SE, BYK-Chemie GmbH, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Dow Chemical, Evonik Industries AG, Arch Chemicals, Lonza Group AG, and Daikin Industries, Ltd.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Paint Additives Market

5 Industry Overview Of Paint Additives Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

