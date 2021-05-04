Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market with Report In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026

A recent report by Market Study Report, LLC, on ‘Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market’ provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

The global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market is anticipated to reach $413 billion by 2026 according to a new research. In 2018, the food and beverage segment accounted for the highest Paper and Paperboard Packaging market share in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global Paper and Paperboard Packaging market revenue in 2018.

Paper packaging plays a critical role in food and beverage industry for containing, protecting, and preserving food products. Paper packaging provides a simple and economical method for packaging of food products, while also providing product information, and influencing the sale, consumption, use and disposal of products. In April 2018, Tetra Pak launched Tetra Pak Artistry, a new range of new packaging material effects for food and beverage producers. The effects include Tetra Pak Reflect for incorporating holographic effects onto the package, Tetra Pak Metallized for creating a metallic effect, and Tetra Pak Craft for providing the package with a natural look of bare paperboard with wood fibers. The use of these effects enables brands to attract shoppers’ attention without switching to a new packaging format or investing in new equipment.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest Paper and Paperboard Packaging market share in terms of revenue in 2018, and is expected to lead the global Paper and Paperboard Packaging market throughout the forecast period. The growing population, rising disposable incomes, and a transition from traditional markets to the purchasing of packaged consumerist goods, especially in the food segment has accelerated the adoption of Paper and Paperboard Packaging market growth in the region. The food and beverage, and food delivery industry is on a significant rise in the region. The specialized and on-demand O2O (online to offline) delivery market is generating numerous opportunities for the Paper and Paperboard Packaging industry.

The significant investments by producers in environmental protection and energy optimization programmes, coupled with initiatives aimed at use of biodegradable packaging solutions and improving logistics and transportation majorly drives the Paper and Paperboard Packaging market growth. The growth in e-commerce, driven by growing broadband internet penetration, use of smartphones and an increasing proportion of technologically inclined consumers would further support the growth of the Paper and Paperboard Packaging market. Increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions and stringent regulations against use of non-biodegradable packaging materials boosts the Paper and Paperboard Packaging market growth. The growing retail industry, modern retail practices, growing initiatives taken by retailers to improve in-store and distribution efficiencies would increase the trend of Retail-ready packaging during the forecast period. Various brands operating in the Paper and Paperboard Packaging market are adopting smart packaging to enhance shelf appeal and brand exposure. They use specialized grades of highly printable liner boards to enable production of packaging with a strong visual impact. New marketing techniques incorporating smartphone apps and codes are being used to attract consumers, thereby increasing the Paper and Paperboard Packaging market size.

The well-known companies profiled in the Paper and Paperboard Packaging report include International Paper Company, Nippon Paper Group Inc., DS Smith Plc, Mondi Group, Georgia-Pacific Corporation, Amcor Limited, WestRock Company, Clearwater Paper Corporation, ITC Limited, Tetra Pak. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market share by Major regions included:

United States

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

