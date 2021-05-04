PC as a Service Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The global PC as a Service (PCaaS) market has proliferating mainly due to the high adoption of these solutions in the growing number of enterprises. The PCaaS market is witnessing a significant growth trend due to the increasing demand for these services from small & medium enterprises to large enterprises. One of the major driving forces pushing up the PCaaS market is the reduction in IT staffing cost and workload within an organization as one of the benefits of this service.

According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global PC as a Service Market has been increasing steadily over the past few years and is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. In its analysis, MRFR asserts that the global PCaaS market will reach USD 139.31 BN by 2023 registering a massive CAGR over 51% during the anticipated period (2019 – 2023).

Additional factors substantiating the market growth include the benefits offered by PCaaS solutions over traditional PCs and increased demand for these solutions from small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs). The high adoption is resulting in increased demand for PC as a Service. Moreover, a recent trend in smart technologies is boosting the market.

On the other hand, factors such as the lack of awareness about the benefits that PCaaS can deliver for the organizational growth is hampering the market growth, especially in the developing countries. Nevertheless, factors such as the increase in investment for the development of IT infrastructure will support the market growth during the anticipated period.

Global PC as a Service Market – Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of several large and small-scale players, the highly competitive PCaaS market appears to be fragmented. Well-established players incorporate collaboration, acquisition, partnership, expansion, and technology launch in order to gain a competitive advantage and to maintain their positions in this market. Strategic partnerships between the key players support their growth and expansion plans during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the incumbent players in the PCaaS market are HP Inc. (US), Dell Inc. (US), Lenovo Group (China), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Microsoft Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Utopic Software LLC (US), CompuCom Systems, Inc. (US), Computer Generated Solutions (US), Bizbang, LLC (US) , and Cybercore Technologies (US), and others.

Regional Analysis

The North American region will continue with its dominance over the global PCaaS market due to the strong presence of major vendors and the wide adoption of PC as a Service. Moreover, factors such as the huge technological advancements and their wide adoption drive the growth of the regional market. The study reveals that the PCaaS is trending in the North American region.

The high demand for PCs in various industries is a dominant driving force substantiating the market growth in the region. Simultaneously, the broad uptake of these solutions in SMEs owing to the multiple benefits of PCaaS such as licensed software, maintenance service, computer repair, and data recovery during urgency are fostering the market growth, reducing the overall cost of an organization/ company.

The European region is also showing the positive sign towards PC as a service at a rapid pace, providing the best possible services. The growing number of businesses offer a huge impetus to the market growth. The region is expected to create a substantial revenue pocket in the global PCaaS market over the forecast period.

The PC as a Service market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. It can be considered that the increasing adoption of these solutions in various applications can reach the highest point along with the new development in technology. Some of the APAC countries like China, Japan, and India have shown considerably fair share in the PCaaS market but will be growing fast in the coming years.

Additional factors such as rising investments made by IT & telecommunication companies in various developing nations and increasingly awareness levels among organizations related to PCaaS is expected to support the growth of the PCaaS market in the region.

Global PC as a Service Market – Segments

MRFR has segmented the analysis into four key dynamics for the ease of grasp.

By Organization Size: SMEs and Large Enterprises.

By Offering: Hardware, Software, and Services.

By Vertical: BFSI, Government, Education, Healthcare & Life Science, and IT & Telecommunication among others.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

August 27, 2018 – Dell Inc. (US), a multinational computer technology company announced its provisioning for VMware Workspace One and the expansion of the Dell PC as a Service (PCaaS) offering. The new solutions include enhanced integrations for a better unified and digital experience across PC and mobile devices, software-defined data centers, hyper-converged infrastructures, and multi-cloud platforms. This signifies the extension of Dell’s VMware portfolio of solutions that just got broader with an expansion of offers from the edge to the core to the cloud.

