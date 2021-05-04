Pet Nutrition and Dietary Supplements Market to Thrive at a CAGR of 7.1% forecast by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Pet Nutrition and Dietary Supplements Market – By Pet Type (Dog, Cat, Birds, Others), By Ingredient Type (Milk Bio-actives, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Probiotics, Proteins and Peptides, Dietary Fiber, Others) and Global Region Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Pet Nutrition and Dietary Supplements Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global Pet Nutrition and Dietary Supplements market is expected to mask a CAGR of 7.1% during the projected period. The market of pet nutrition and dietary supplements is majorly driven on the back of factors such as growing adoption of pets coupled with strong concern towards their pet’s health. When compared to rural areas, pet adoption rate is very strong in urban areas. Further, rapid urbanization across the globe is expected to foster the growth of pet nutrition and dietary supplements market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of pet nutrition and dietary supplements market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Pet Type

– Dog

– Cat

– Birds

– Others

By Ingredient Type

– Milk Bio-actives

– Omega-3 Fatty Acids

– Probiotics

– Proteins and Peptides

– Dietary Fiber

– Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Garmon Corp./Naturvet

– Herbsmith

– Pet Naturals of Vermont

– Royal Canin

– Canidae Pet Food

– Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc,

– Natural Balance Pet Foods, Inc.

– Whole Hearted

– SCHELL & KAMPETER, INC.

– Pedigree Petfoods

– Other Prominent Players.

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Pet Nutrition and Dietary Supplements Market

3. Global Pet Nutrition and Dietary Supplements Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Pet Nutrition and Dietary Supplements Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Pet Nutrition and Dietary Supplements Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Pet Nutrition and Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation Analysis, By Pet Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Pet Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Pet Type

10.4. Dog Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Cat Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Birds Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Pet Nutrition and Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation Analysis, By Ingredient

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Ingredient

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Ingredient

11.4. Milk Bio-actives Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Probiotics Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. Proteins and Peptides Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.8. Dietary Fiber Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.9. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Pet Type

12.2.1.1. Introduction

12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Pet Type

12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Pet Type

12.2.1.4. Dog Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5. Cat Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.6. Birds Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.7. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue…



