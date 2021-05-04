Rectifier Module Market 2017 – 2025 : Market Size & Shares, Top Key Players, Opportunities & Regional Overview

Rectifier Module Market: Introduction

A rectifier module is a part of all the electric equipment composed of diode or diodes, which convert alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC). Diode is a device that allows flow of current through it only in one direction and often it is used to design rectifiers. Rectifier diode acts as a rectifier, with the main function of changing AC to DC, and is broadly used in power rectifier circuits. A rectifier module comes in various physical forms such as vacuum tube diodes, solid state diodes, silicon-controlled rectifiers, valves of mercury arc and silicon-based semiconductor switches. Almost all the rectifiers contain more than one diode in particular arrangements. Basically, a rectifier module produces DC that encloses active current and voltage, which are then adjusted into a type of constant voltage DC, though this varies depending on the current’s end use. The current flow is uninterrupted in single direction, no current is permitted in another direction.

Rectifier modules have different types of configurations, depending on the components such as type of supply, control nature, and components used, among others. Majorly rectifier modules are classified into half wave, full wave, three phase and single phase rectifier modules as well as half controlled, uncontrolled and full controlled rectifiers.

Rectifier modules have many applications including radio signal or detectors, DC power supplies, a power source rather than generating current, direct current and high voltage power transmission system, various household appliances, such as laptops or notebook, television and video games system, require power rectifiers to create power.

Rectifier Module Market: Dynamics

Ideal power converter is the one that supplies the best current to the load. The global surge in the demand of rectifier modules is due to enlargement of the electronic industry.

Manufacture of the rectifier module at effective and minimal cost is considered as the key factor hindering the growth of the rectifier module market. The rectifier module market has become competitive as there are some established players in the market, which is a barrier for the new players in the market. Latest trend of rectifier module is that the converters of mercury-arc are used on reversible drivers and for wide-range grid control. Another recent combination been introduced is the combination of transformer and rectifier module, which has the potential to swing the market in a positive way. With the growing use of power thyristors, used in welding machines and high voltage power-controlled applications, rectifier modules of silicon-controlled rectifiers also contribute a healthy share in its sales and is a good future opportunity for its players.

Nowadays, they are exponentially used in field excitation of rotating machines, whereas improvements in the variable-speed AC motors is expected.

Rectifier Module Market: Segmentation

The rectifier module market can be segmented based on Product Type, Rated Capacity, Design and Applications.

By Product Type:

Three Phase Fully Controlled Half Wave and Fully controlled full bridge Uncontrolled Half Wave and Uncontrolled full bridge



Single Phase Uncontrolled Half wave and Uncontrolled full wave Half Controlled Fully controlled



By Rated Capacity:

Output Power below 1000 Watt per module

Output Power between 1000 to 2000 Watt per module

Output Power above 2000 Watt per module

By Design:

Solid state diode Rectifier Module

Vacuum tube diode rectifier module

Mercury arc valve rectifier module

Silicon controlled rectifier module

Other Silicon based rectifier module

By Applications:

Residential Appliances

Telecom and data communication

Automotive and Transportation

Industrial Automation and Equipment

UPS ( Uninterruptable Power Supply)/Power supply backup

Other

Rectifier Module Market: Regional Outlook

Industrialization and urbanization in North America and APEJ will lead to sizable increase in the demand of power and power-related conversion systems in the coming years and hence, dominate the rectifier module Market. Particularly in Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa, the major driving factor of the rectifier module market is the increasing demand of energy-efficient and battery-powered portable equipment, improved power infrastructure and rising trend of technologies.

Rectifier Module Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the rectifier module market are:

Toshiba

Rohm

Panasonic

Microsemi

ST Microelectronics

NXP

RENESAS

ON Semiconductor

Fairchild

Good-Ark

Sanken Electronic

Diodes Inc.

Infineon

Yangzhou Yangjie

BOURNS

Kexin

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.