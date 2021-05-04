Sales of Digital Signature to Record Stellar Growth During the Forecast Period Digital Signature Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast

The ‘Digital Signature market’ analytical summative by Persistence Market Research is a thorough study on the latest market trends prevailing in the global business sphere. The report also offers important details pertaining to market share, market size, profit estimations, applications and statistics of this industry. The report further presents a detailed competitive analysis including growth strategies adopted by key players of the industry

The digital signature is as good as handwritten signature and provide more security. It’s a mathematical technique used to check the authenticity of a message, software, and a digital document. The primary aim of digital signature is to solve the problem of impersonation and tempering in digital communication. Digital signature contains each information of digital document so that an end user can easily find out source, identity, and status of an electronic document. Digital signature works on the principle of cryptography technology.

Process of Digital Signature

Sender

Hash Algorithm

Hash Value

Sender Private Key

Signed Message

Signed Message

Sender Public Key

Hash Value

Receiver

A lot of forgery and tempering in the process of software distribution and financial transaction across world is creating strong need of digital signature. Digital signature helps sender of digital document to prove its authenticity. . Necessity of verifying digital documents in the areas such as contracts, patient consents, claims, policies, court documents, records, and cash management documents is driving the growth of global digital signature market. However, rules and regulations across the world concerning ambiguities associated with electronic signatures is one of the significant challenges experienced by digital signature market

Digital signature market on the basis of end-user:

SMBs:

With the digital evolution, SMBs are adopting paperless culture, due to which, digital signatures are playing vital role in their day-to-day operations. Electronic signature software enables SMBs to sign documents or send documents to clients in order to sign them from a web browser or a mobile device.

Large Enterprises:

Large enterprises across the world are adopting cloud based digital signal platform that replaces hand-written signatures with electronic version and in turn simplifies business. The cloud based digital signature platform facilitate large enterprises to get access to faster time to revenue, greater coast saving, and also help their client to offer improved customer experience.

North America region is the largest market of digital signature mainly driven by supporting rules and regulations and growing financial and legal services firms in the countries such as the U.S. and Canada. In the Europe region, Directive 1999/93/EC for electronic signature was adopted by the European parliament in 1999. The adoption of the regulation with respect to use of the digital signature and related product and services laid the foundation for growth of the digital signature market in the region. Asia-Pacific region is also witnessing substantial growth in the adoption of digital signature primarily due to the growth in the BFSI sector and initiatives taken by various government of countries such as China and India to promote the use of digital technology.

DocuSign, Inc., Gemalto, Inc., Secured Signing Limited, SIGNiX, SignaShare, and Adobe Systems, Inc. are few of the leading players of global digital signature market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Digital Signature Market Segments

Digital Signature Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Digital Signature Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Digital Signature Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Digital Signature Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

