Small Wind Power Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2014-2022 | Northern Power Systems, Bergey Wind Power, Kingspan Group, Xzeres Wind

Small wind turbines comprises a wide range of wind turbines ranging from micro turbines, to residential turbines and mini turbines. The wind turbines used in these end use applications have power ratings ranging from a few watts to thousand watts. Small wind turbines include wind turbines up to 15 meters in diameter. Such wind turbines may have power ratings ranging from 50kW to 100 kW. A small wind power system can be easily connected to the electric grid by using a power provider as well as standalone, also known as off grid. This makes small wind electric systems a feasible option, especially in rural areas, which are not connected to electric grids. Although vertical axis wind turbines have witnessed rapid growth in the global small wind power market, most of the small wind turbines are conventional horizontal axis wind turbines. The global small wind power market is projected to reach $8,874 million by 2022 from $3,805 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2016 to 2022

The key players covered in this study:



Northern Power Systems Inc.

Bergey Wind Power Co.

Kingspan Group Plc.

Xzeres Wind Corp.

Unitron Energy

Sun and Wind Renewables Private Limited

Fortis Wind Energy

Aeolos Wind Energy Co. Ltd.

Qingdao Windwings Wind Turbine Co. Ltd.

Greenergy Technology Co.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders



The report provides an extensive analysis of the current market trends and opportunities in the global small wind power market.

It offers detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current market for the period of 2014-2022 to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided in the report.

Market estimations and forecast of the industry are based on factors impacting the market growth for the period (2014-2022) in terms of value and volume.

Competitive intelligence of leading producers and suppliers of small wind turbines and wind mill blades helps understand the competitive scenario across various geographies.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential/niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable market growth.

Table of Content of Small Wind Power Report:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 KEY TAKEAWAYS

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

4 GLOBAL SMALL WIND POWER MARKET, BY TYPE

5 GLOBAL SMALL WIND POWER MARKET, BY INSTALLATION TYPE

6 SMALL WIND POWER MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7 SMALL WIND POWER MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8 COMPANY PROFILES

