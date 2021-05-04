Spreader Fertilizers Machinery Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2018-2023

Introduction

The spreader fertilizer machinery market has a potential platform for growth by improving the existing technology and by using precision in farming techniques. Computer-based sensors, actuators, machine vision, and laser-based sensors,global positioning systems are incorporated into mobile robots to configure autonomous systems into agricultural tasks. In modern farming, fleet robots are used to complete one or more agricultural tasks. The system includes digitally networked robot farmhands, drones, ground-based sensors, and data centers , satellite communication.

End-User /Technology

The majorend-users for this market include:

Farm

Garden & Orchard

Target Audience

R&D institutes, Technology providers, Dealers, Consumers, Retailers

Market Dynamics

High-yielding varieties with high requirement of irrigation and agricultural inputs created the adoption of farm mechanization in the field of agriculture. The escalated credit facilities available to farmers and the growing concern over food security and safety are the driving forces behind the farm machinery market in the country. To start with the demand for basic machinery like tractors, plows, and threshers, the current demand and invention are focused on the pre-harvest and post-harvest machinery like thresherseeders, harvesters, drilling machines, sprayers.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on phase type into:

Dry spreaders

Drop spreaders

Rotary spreaders

Pendulum spreaders

Liquid spreaders

The machinery developed for application of fertilizers consists of three main components: the storage of fertilizer, the drop tube of fertilizer and fertilizer distributor. Differentiation is done on the basis of the spread pattern, operating mechanism and the physical composition of the fertilizer. There are also other kinds of spreaders such as broadcast spreader and liquid fertilizer spreader.

Regional/Geographical Analysis

APAC

EMEA

Americas

APAC will continue to be dominant in the market during the forecast period and is expected to engage more than 60% of the overall market share by 2020. Increasing dependence on fertilizers for improved crop yield is one of the main factors contributing to the region’s high market share. The increasing focus on the quality of the crops produced has encouraged farmers to use phosphorous and potassium fertilizers, thereby stimulating the sales of fertilizer spreaders in the region.

Opportunities

The increasing regulations and norms for environment and water protection, along with the accelerating cost of fertilizers, are creating an increased need for smart machines, such as precision fertilizer spreaders. Precision farming practices are seeing high market growth in the field of fertilization. This is mainly because such practices consider parameters like the quality of soil and climatic conditions to precisely place the optimal amount of fertilizer, as compared to the traditional practice of uniformly spreading the fertilizer across the farmland.

A key growth driver is the need to improve production yield. Farmers across the world are burdened with the need to improve yield as the need for agricultural products is increasing, owing to an increase in the population. Availability of limited land and unfavorable fluctuations in climatic conditions further adds to the demand for better yield. The quality of soil in many countries has shown degradation, and the use of an adequate quantity of fertilizers will help the farmers increase their yield by 3-4 times.

The global spreader fertilizer market is characterized by the presence of a limited number of established players in the market. The current vendors in the market are investing heavily in R&D to provide improved quality and modified fertilizer spreaders.

Key Players

The major players of the Global Spreader Fertilizers Machinery Market are:

AGCO, Kubota, Buhler Industries, CNH Industrial

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage