Sprinkler Systems 2019 Global Status, Growth Opportunity, Market Size, Key Players and Forecast 2025

Sprinkler Systems Market 2019

Sprinkler systems are widely used with a view to combat increasing water stress across the globe, by efficient water management. The high returns on investment obtained by the producers, coupled with the low labor force associated with these systems increases its adoption in the agricultural sector.

The rising scarcity of water is the primary driver for the growth of the market. Demographic changes due to industrialization and rapid urbanization have resulted in unsustainable economic practices and degradation of natural resources. These factors have led to many problems across the globe, one of them being the shortage of water. The growing need for water coupled with significant water management issues is making water an expensive resource, forcing governments in various regions to put regulations on consumption of water.

North America dominated the global sprinkler systems market and accounted for a market share of over 43%, with the US being one of the largest contributors in this region. The landscaping of yards and outdoor spaces to provide aesthetic appeal to commercial and residential spaces for official as well as recreational activities has gained considerable momentum in the US. This will further drive the sprinkler system market in North America.

This report researches the worldwide Sprinkler Systems market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Sprinkler Systems breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The increased need to ensure food production along with the production of feed, fuel, fiber, and other goods by the methodical raising of plants and animals is adding to the development of the agriculture industry. The agricultural products have been a key element of the human diet for many thousands of years. Agriculture, along with its associated sectors, is the principal livelihood provider in agrarian economies globally. Agriculture is the core source of livelihood in rural areas. It also provides significantly to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The development in sustainable agriculture techniques have promoted food security, rural employment, and ecologically sustainable technologies such as soil conservation, sustainable natural resource organization, and biodiversity protection, are motivating the agricultural industry. The twentieth century heralded in massive changes in agricultural practice, chiefly in agricultural chemistry. The domain of agricultural chemistry comprises of the use of chemical fertilizer, soil makeup, chemical insecticides, and chemical fungicides, analysis of agricultural products, and nutritional requirements of farm animals. The spread of the “green revolution” has been instrumental in the growth of the agricultural industry.

The progress in the agriculture sector is attributed to the emergence of concepts such as hybridization, hydroponics, better management of soil nutrients, plant breeding, and improved weed control. The evolution of commercial intensive agriculture, including industrial agriculture, is expected to transform the agriculture industry. Modern industrial agriculture is currently based on exploiting economic returns through increased crop yields and efforts to minimalize the risks of crop losses. Thus, land management practices are largely driven by amplified efficiency and risk avoidance, similarly like engineered industrial systems such as manufacturing. This quest for efficiency in agricultural landscapes has added to the loss of natural variety and heterogeneity within the landscapes, leading to the emergence of functional homogeneity.

The development of robust irrigation systems is expected to improve the yield of agriculture in the approaching period. Also, the mechanization of agriculture has extremely increased farm efficiency and productivity in recent years. Rising consumer knowledge of agricultural problems has led to the rise of further concepts such as community-supported agriculture, “slow food,” local food movement, and commercial organic farming. The increased incidence of genetic modification is expected to motivate the crop yield and stability in the coming years. The incorporation of technology in planning crop yields and monitoring their health is expected to raise crop yield contributing to the development of the overall agriculture industry.

